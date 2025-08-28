Deadly Israeli Strikes Kill Eight Syrian Soldiers – How Will Damascus Respond?

Drone strikes by Israel killed eight Syrian soldiers and injured several others on a southern suburb of Damascus, according to Syrian officials and a war monitor on Wednesday.

Syria’s Foreign Ministry said the attacks took place Tuesday in the suburb of Kiswah, calling them “a serious violation of international law” and “a clear breach of Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.” The ministry accused Israel of pursuing “aggressive policies” aimed at destabilizing the region. The Israeli military did not comment.

Syria Reports Israeli Assaults and Commando Raid

Later on Wednesday night, Syria’s state news agency SANA reported more Israeli strikes in the area, along with an airdrop commando raid. It said details of the raid were still unclear.

According to SANA, the first round of strikes on Tuesday targeted a group of soldiers on patrol who had discovered “surveillance and eavesdropping devices.” More Israeli attacks followed, which stopped other troops from reaching the area until the next evening. Once there, soldiers recovered the bodies of those killed and destroyed some of the surveillance equipment.

Since the fall of Syrian President Bashar Assad in December, Israel has launched hundreds of strikes across the country. Israeli forces have also taken control of a UN-patrolled buffer zone in southern Syria. The new government in Damascus, led by former Islamist rebels, has said it does not want conflict with Israel. Still, Israel remains wary of the leadership.

Israel Vows to Protect Settlements

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz wrote on X Tuesday that Israeli forces would stay indefinitely “in the security zone necessary to protect the Golan and Galilee settlements from threats on the Syrian side.” He said this policy comes from lessons learned after the Hamas-led attack on southern Israel on October 7, 2023.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that Tuesday’s strikes hit an area connecting Damascus to the southern Sweida province. Sweida saw deadly clashes last month between pro-government fighters and members of Syria’s Druze minority. Israel intervened in those clashes in support of the Druze, who make up a significant community inside Israel and are often considered loyal citizens. Many Druze also serve in the Israeli military. Katz said the Israeli army would “continue to protect the Druze in Syria as well.”

The Observatory said the targeted area had been used by Assad’s army before his fall. It reported that several strikes took place, including one that hit after paramedics arrived. Along with the eight dead soldiers, three others were wounded.

