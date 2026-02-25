LIVE TV
Home > World > Deadly Washington State Stabbing: 5 Killed, Including 32-Year-Old Male Suspect — What We Know

The stabbings occurred on the Key Peninsula, which is located west of Tacoma and the community was in shock.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: February 25, 2026 05:32:10 IST

On Tuesday,  32-year-old male suspect killed five individuals in a lethal stabbing case in Washington state, according to the authorities. Deputies arrived to the reports about a man stabbing people outside a house near Tacoma, said the Pierce County Sheriff Office. Upon the arrival of the first deputy, shots were fired where the suspect and three others also died at the scene with the other five dying on his way to a hospital.

The sheriff office said that deputies were first requested to come at approximately 8:40 AM in relation to the suspect who was allegedly breaking a no contact order. After considering the order it was found that it was not valid since it was not served on the suspect. Deputies rushed to the site to deliver the document, when extra emergency reports said that the man was stabbing people intensively. The initial police officer took approximately three minutes to reach the scene of attack, and he faced the assault.

The stabbings occurred on the Key Peninsula, which is located west of Tacoma and the community was in shock. Police are still on the case, as well as the motifs of the suspect and the legality of the no contact order. The residents of the region have been encouraged to be careful because the police are collecting evidence and offering support to the families of the victims. The Pierce County Sheriff Office should provide more information as the investigation evolves.

First published on: Feb 25, 2026 5:32 AM IST
QUICK LINKS