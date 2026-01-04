LIVE TV
Delcy Rodriguez Appointed As Acting President Of Venezuela After Maduro's Capture By US, Signals Interim Government Amid Political Uncertainty

The Supreme Court of Venezuela has named Vice President Delcy Rodriguez as president pro tempore after the US military operation that resulted in Nicolas Maduro’s capture, to guarantee the continuity of the administration and the defense of the nation. Rodríguez, a close collaborator of Maduro, claims that he is still the legitimate president while the country finds itself in a turbulent political situation.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: January 4, 2026 10:00:02 IST

Venezuela’s Supreme Court has ordered Vice President Delcy Rodriguez, aged 56, to take over as interim president, just one day after the US forces’ extraordinary military operation resulted in the capture of former President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. The Constitutional Chamber at the top court made the decision that Rodriguez should be in charge as a measure to help the administration keep going and defend the country which is now without Maduro, the latter being flown to New York for his trial. The ruling comes during a time of great political turmoil that has followed the US action and the reactions both inside and outside Venezuela have been mixed. 

Delcy Rodriguez Appointed As Acting President Of Venezuela

The ruling from the Supreme Court mentioned that Rodriguez will take over ‘the office of President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, in order to guarantee administrative continuity and the comprehensive defence of the nation’. Additionally, the court said that it will conduct further deliberations to establish the proper and legal framework for the state’s continuity, operating government, and safeguarding of sovereignty against the ‘forced absence’ of Maduro. Analysts interpret the ruling as an effort to fill the power gap created by the capture of Maduro as Venezuela goes through the immediate aftermath of his capture.

Delcy Rodriguez Career

Rodríguez, a long-time Maduro loyalist and important person in the socialist elite of Venezuela, has accumulated a lot of power and money, as she has been in many senior positions like Vice President, Finance Minister, and Oil Minister. The court’s decision to appoint her as interim president has not changed her position; she still regards Maduro as the rightful ruler and has called the US operation illegal while asking for proof of life for him and his wife, Cilia Flores. The political drama of changing the leaders has increased the uncertainty factor in Venezuela and sparked the discussion about the country’s future rulers and rights.

Also Read: ‘Good Night, Happy New Year’: First Words From Captured Nicolas Maduro As He Reaches New York, Watch Video

First published on: Jan 4, 2026 9:58 AM IST
