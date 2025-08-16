Denmark PM Calls Netanyahu “a Problem”, Pushes EU Pressure on Israel

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has sharply criticised Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying he “is now a problem in himself”. She added that Denmark, which currently holds the rotating EU presidency, will push to increase pressure on Israel over its war on Gaza.

Frederiksen said Israel’s government was going “too far” with its military campaign and its new settlement project in the occupied West Bank. She described the humanitarian crisis in Gaza as “absolutely appalling and catastrophic”.

Denmark Calls for Sanctions Against Israel

Denmark, she explained, is among the EU countries pushing for stronger measures against Israel, but so far has not secured wider support from other member states. She said she is considering “political pressure, sanctions, whether against settlers, ministers or even Israel as a whole”, adding: “We are not ruling anything out in advance. Just as with Russia, we are designing the sanctions to target where they will have the greatest effect.”

Her comments came as Qatar and 31 Arab and Islamic countries, along with the Arab League, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), issued a joint condemnation of Netanyahu’s recent remarks about a so-called “Greater Israel”. Qatar’s Foreign Ministry said the comments showed “a gross disregard and a blatant and dangerous violation of international law and the foundations of stable international relations”.

Humanitarian Crisis Keeps Worsening in Gaza

Meanwhile, violence in Gaza continues to escalate. At least 25 Palestinians, including 12 people searching for aid, were killed today in Israeli attacks. According to the UN human rights office, at least 1,760 Palestinians have died while trying to obtain aid in Gaza since late May — several hundred more than the figures released at the start of August.

Hunger is also claiming lives in the enclave. Eleven people, including a child, starved to death in the past 24 hours, raising the total number of famine-related deaths to 251.

Overall, Israel’s war on Gaza has killed at least 61,827 people and injured 155,275.

