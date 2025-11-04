LIVE TV
Home > World > Dick Cheney Cause Of Death At 84: How Did Former US Vice President To George W. Bush Die?

Dick Cheney Cause Of Death At 84: How Did Former US Vice President To George W. Bush Die?

Former US Vice President Dick Cheney has died at 84 due to pneumonia and cardiac complications. A key Republican figure and architect of the Iraq invasion, Cheney later opposed Donald Trump and endorsed Kamala Harris in 2024. He died surrounded by family at his Wyoming home.

Dick Cheney (PHOTO: WIKI COMMONS)
Dick Cheney (PHOTO: WIKI COMMONS)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: November 4, 2025 18:20:57 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Dick Cheney Cause Of Death At 84: How Did Former US Vice President To George W. Bush Die?

The late US Vice President, Richard Cheney, also known as Dick Cheney, died aged 84, his family said. Cheney was a strong personality among the Republicans throughout his career and he held the office of the Vice President of President George W. Bush between 2001 and 2009.

Cheney was the mastermind of the US invasion of Iraq following the events of the 9/11 attacks in the US and the mastermind of the war on terror.

His position against the war was later to render him unpopular throughout US. 

Cheney was further unpopular in the Republican Party when he went against Donald Trump in the initial campaign by Trump. He kept up his counterattack against Trump, declaring him a coward and the biggest threat ever to the republic.

In 2024, Cheney announced his support of the former Vice President Kamala Harris and campaigned to get her elected in the Presidential Election alongside his daughter, former Congresswoman Liz Cheney.

Cheney served as a US house representative representing Wyoming, chief of staff to President Gerald Ford and secretary of defense to President George HW Bush before he became the Vice President.

Dick Cheney’s Cause Of Death

Dick Cheney, a former Vice President, died of complications of pneumonia and cardiac and vascular disease according to a statement issued by his family.

Cheney had long been affected by cardiovascular issues and had survived several heart attacks in adulthood, but that had not stopped him living a full and active life. He used the gift of life itself to describe the procedure in a 2014 interview after spending several years in retirement following a heart transplant in 2012.

Cheney is said to have died surrounded by his family, including his wife, Lynne, his two daughters, Liz and Mary, and other people he loved, at the time of his death.

First published on: Nov 4, 2025 6:20 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Dick CheneyGeorge W Bushlatest world news






