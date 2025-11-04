LIVE TV
Chinese Airline Calls Married Women And Mothers ‘Air Aunties’ In Job Openings, Sparks Outrage

A Shanghai-based airline has sparked controversy after advertising jobs for married women and mothers as flight attendants, referring to them as “air aunties.” The posting, shared by Spring Airlines on October 22, drew criticism online for being sexist and ageist.

Published: November 4, 2025 16:14:09 IST

A Shanghai-based airline has sparked controversy after advertising jobs for married women and mothers as flight attendants, referring to them as “air aunties.” The posting, shared by Spring Airlines on October 22, drew criticism online for being sexist and ageist.

Spring Airlines’ ad stated it was seeking women aged 25 to 40, preferably those married or with children, to serve as flight attendants. Applicants were required to have a bachelor’s degree, stand between 162–174 cm, and ideally have customer service experience.

The airline said the aim was to “offer diverse job opportunities” and leverage the “empathy and life experience” of older women to care for families and elderly passengers. Traditionally, Chinese airlines recruit women between 18 and 25 as attendants.

However, the term “air aunties” used in the listing quickly triggered backlash, with many calling it disrespectful. Critics said it reinforced stereotypes of women as caretakers and emphasized their marital status rather than professional ability.

Spring Airlines defended the use, claiming it was not meant to demean women.

“Their duties, pay, and career paths are the same as any other flight attendant,” said a company spokesperson. The airline explained that “air auntie” was used historically in China’s aviation sector during the 1990s, when laid-off female textile workers were hired as flight attendants.

The airline added that it already employs 88 “air aunties”, 74% of whom have been promoted to management roles.

First published on: Nov 4, 2025 4:14 PM IST
QUICK LINKS