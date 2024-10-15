Did Canada Really Provide Evidence On Indian Links To Nijjar’s Killing?

Amid escalating tensions between Canada and India, sources reveal Canada has yet to provide evidence backing claims of Indian officials' involvement in pro-Khalistan separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar’s murder.

Canada has found itself at the center of an escalating diplomatic row over the alleged involvement of Indian officials in the murder of pro-Khalistan separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Despite Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s assertions of Indian links to Nijjar’s killing, sources have revealed that Canada has yet to present credible evidence supporting these claims.

The tensions between Canada and India intensified following Trudeau’s explosive accusation over a year ago, suggesting that agents of the Indian government were implicated in Nijjar’s assassination. This diplomatic fallout reached new heights on Monday when India rejected Canada’s decision to designate six officials as “persons of interest” in the ongoing investigation. In a reciprocal move, New Delhi expelled six Canadian diplomats, including high commissioner Sanjay Verma.

“The central assertion from all Canadian officials is that credible evidence has been presented to India. This is simply not true,” a source familiar with the situation stated. Critics have pointed to Trudeau’s claims as politically motivated, suggesting he aims to secure votes from the Indian and Sikh communities in Canada.

Canada’s Claims And India’s Response

Canadian chargé d’affaires Stewart Wheeler reiterated Ottawa’s position, asserting that the Canadian government had provided “credible, irrefutable evidence” linking Indian government agents to Nijjar’s murder. “It is in the interest of both our countries and the peoples of our countries to get to the bottom of this. Canada stands ready to cooperate with India,” Wheeler said.

However, the Indian government has vehemently denied these allegations, describing Trudeau’s claims as “absurd.” The Indian Ministry of External Affairs has termed Canada’s designation of six officials as “preposterous,” emphasizing that no evidence has been presented to substantiate the assertions linking India to Nijjar’s death.

Lack Of Specific Evidence

Despite multiple meetings between Indian and Canadian security officials aimed at discussing Nijjar’s murder and the threats posed by Khalistani elements in Canada, India maintains that no evidence has been shared to support Canada’s allegations. A second source remarked, “It is absurd that after intensively engaging the [Indian] high commissioner over the last year, the Canadian government now chooses to target him.”

During a media briefing, Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) Commissioner Mike Duheme and Assistant Commissioner Brigitte Gauvin provided no specific evidence linking Indian officials to criminal activities in Canada. While Duheme claimed that evidence had been gathered linking Indian agents to violent actions, he did not clarify who would be held accountable or for what specific offenses.

Ongoing Investigation And Implications

The RCMP has asserted that Indian officials gathered information on the Indian community in Canada, which was allegedly passed on to organized crime groups like the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, facilitating criminal activities. Gauvin highlighted that this gang is involved in extortions and narcotics originating from India, claiming responsibility for various publicized incidents.

