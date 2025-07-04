Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
250 independence day PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban 250 independence day PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban 250 independence day PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban 250 independence day PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban
Live TV
TRENDING |
250 independence day PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban 250 independence day PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban 250 independence day PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban 250 independence day PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban
Home > World > Did Donald Trump Knowingly Used An Antisemitic Slur Amidst His New Tax Bill Celebrations? What We Need To Know?

Did Donald Trump Knowingly Used An Antisemitic Slur Amidst His New Tax Bill Celebrations? What We Need To Know?

Donald Trump has received immense criticism for his remark "shylocks" against the bankers. For those who don't know, shylocks term is considered disgraceful to the Jews. Trump has been criticised for perpetuating similar stereotypes against the Jews community.

Donald Trump, President of USA

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Last Updated: July 4, 2025 21:54:47 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

The United States of America President Donald Trump has faced immense backlash across the social media over his antisemitic marks to describe some bankers during a speech on his massive domestic policy bill. The President called the bankers as “shylocks and bad people.”

Why the Shylock word generated controversy?

The character Shylock is an antagonist in the play The Merchant of Venice by English playwright and poet William Shakespeare. Shylock is a Jewish moneylender who demands a pound of flesh from another character, Antonio, if he cannot repay his loan. Ultimately, he loses the court case against Antonio and forced to convert to Christianity. This play has sparked controversy amongst the public on whether it is antisemitic or not.

Trump remains ignorant about his antisemitic remarks

Currently, the USA President has not apologized for his antisemitic remarks. Instead, Trump has pleaded ignorance and said that he didn’t knew that his remarks were offensive to the Jewish people. He added, “I’ve never heard it that way. The meaning of Shylock is somebody that’s a money lender at high rates. You view it differently. I’ve never heard that.”

Donald Trump’s predecessor Joe Biden had apologized for his antisemitic remarks

In stark contrast to Trump, the then Vice-President in 2014, Joe Biden had apologized when he used the similar words (said by Trump recently) and called it a poor choice of words. Meanwhile, Trump has disseminated stereotypes against Jews in 2024 as well during an interview. The USA President said that any Jewish person who votes for Democrats hates their religion. He had added that they hate everything about Israel and they should be ashamed of themselves because Israel will be destroyed.

Also read: 250th Independence Day: Is Donald Trump Hosting UFC Match At White House?

Tags: Donald Trrump antisemitic remarksDonald Trump shylocks commentpresident donald trump
Advertisement

More News

Microsoft Closes Its Pakistan Office After Twenty-Five Years
French Air Traffic Strike Grounds Over 1,100 Flights, Disrupts Europe’s Holiday Rush
Who Is ‘Bihar Ki Beti’ Kamla Persad-Bissessar? From Net Worth To Ancestral Roots, Everything You Need to Know
D Gukesh Clinches Rapid Title At Grand Chess Tour 2025 In Zagreb
India Backs Inclusive Development And Governance Reforms At NDB
India Will Sign Trade Deals Only If National Interest Is Secured: Piyush Goyal
Why India Allowed Pakistan’s Team For The Asia Cup Amid Strained Ties After Operation Sindoor?
Who Gets To Be Called A Doctor? Vidit Gujrathi’s Doctors’ Day Post Sparks Heated Clash With Liver Doc On Who’s A ‘Real Doctor’
India vs England, 2nd Test: Harry Brook And Jamie Smith’s Historic Partnership Shatters Multiple Records At Edgbaston
Terrorists Acted on Their Dharma, Armed Forces Responded with Their Karma: Rajnath Singh

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?