LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bihar assembly elections 2025 business news latest crime news cia artificial rain Mehli Mistry ab de villiers Bangladesh news grooming gangs bihar assembly elections 2025 business news latest crime news cia artificial rain Mehli Mistry ab de villiers Bangladesh news grooming gangs bihar assembly elections 2025 business news latest crime news cia artificial rain Mehli Mistry ab de villiers Bangladesh news grooming gangs bihar assembly elections 2025 business news latest crime news cia artificial rain Mehli Mistry ab de villiers Bangladesh news grooming gangs
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bihar assembly elections 2025 business news latest crime news cia artificial rain Mehli Mistry ab de villiers Bangladesh news grooming gangs bihar assembly elections 2025 business news latest crime news cia artificial rain Mehli Mistry ab de villiers Bangladesh news grooming gangs bihar assembly elections 2025 business news latest crime news cia artificial rain Mehli Mistry ab de villiers Bangladesh news grooming gangs bihar assembly elections 2025 business news latest crime news cia artificial rain Mehli Mistry ab de villiers Bangladesh news grooming gangs
LIVE TV
Home > World > Did Elon Musk’s Politics Cost Tesla More Than 1 Million EV Sales? New Report Makes Shocking Claim

Did Elon Musk’s Politics Cost Tesla More Than 1 Million EV Sales? New Report Makes Shocking Claim

For the first time, researchers have quantified how the actions of the world’s richest person, including his involvement with US President Donald Trump’s administration, may have cost Tesla billions of dollars in lost sales while boosting its electric vehicle competitors.

Elon Musk
Elon Musk

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: October 28, 2025 19:43:37 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Did Elon Musk’s Politics Cost Tesla More Than 1 Million EV Sales? New Report Makes Shocking Claim

Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s divisive political moves since taking over Twitter, later rebranded as X, in 2022 have significantly dented the automaker’s US sales, highlighting how closely Tesla’s success is tied to Musk’s public image.

For the first time, researchers have quantified how the actions of the world’s richest person, including his involvement with US President Donald Trump’s administration, may have cost Tesla billions of dollars in lost sales while boosting its electric vehicle competitors.

According to a working paper from the National Bureau of Economic Research, authored by Yale University economists, Tesla’s US sales could have been 67% to 83% higher, equivalent to roughly 1 million to 1.26 million more vehicles sold, between October 2022 and April 2025, if not for what they term the “Musk partisan effect.”

Tesla has not yet commented on the report.

As Democratic-leaning buyers shifted away from Tesla, that effect also boosted the sales of competitors’ electric and hybrid vehicles by roughly 17% to 22%, the study found.

The Yale University researchers linked the drop to Musk’s increasingly partisan behavior, including his roughly $300 million in donations to Republican candidates as well as leadership of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) under Trump.

Musk’s political stance has alienated environmentally minded Democratic buyers – historically Tesla’s strongest base – according to surveys cited in the report.

Sentiment toward Tesla improved somewhat as Musk pivoted the company towards robotaxis, self-driving technology and robots in human form.

Tesla board Chair Robyn Denholm said in an interview with CNBC on Monday that the outside perception of Musk spending time in the U.S. government had diminished.

The NBER paper said Musk’s actions also hampered California’s progress toward its zero-emissions vehicle goals, concluding that the state would likely have met its 2026 targets “had it not been for the Musk partisan effect”.

Registrations of Tesla cars in the state fell 9.4% in the third quarter, with its market share falling to 46.2% in the three-month period.

With inputs from Reuters

ALSO READ: Elon Musk Launches Grokipedia: How This AI-Powered Encyclopedia Differs From Wikipedia

First published on: Oct 28, 2025 7:43 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: elon muskTesla

RELATED News

Did Barack Obama Use $376 Million Of Taxpayer Money For A Basketball Court At White House? Truth Is…

Canada Shocker: Indian-Origin Businessman Darshan Singh Sahsi Killed In Car Shooting, All You Need To Know

Scary Visuals: US Aircraft Flies Through Deadly Category 5 Hurricane Melissa- Watch Terrifying Video!

Pakistan To Send 20000 Troops To Gaza, But Is There A Shocking CIA-Mossad Link?

Who Is Saikat Chakrabarti? Indian-Origin Politician Set To Give Big Challenge To Nancy Pelosi, Once Played A Key Role In…

LATEST NEWS

Cyclone Montha Landfall Begins In Andhra Pradesh, Government Gears Up With 800 Shelters, 1000 Electricians, 140 Swimmers

Did Elon Musk’s Politics Cost Tesla More Than 1 Million EV Sales? New Report Makes Shocking Claim

Dholera’s Akhilam Township by GAP Group Secures Key Environmental Approval

AiNXT Goes Global: The Grand Dubai Launch of ‘VedVani’ – A Human-Like Voice AI Revolution

Patient Escapes Hospital With Urine Bag In Hand To Buy Liquor In UP, Watch Viral Video

For the First Time in History — Former President Ram Nath Kovind and Family Chant the ‘Namokar Mantra’ Together in a Video Film

Lionel Messi Finally Reveals Who Is The GOAT, Not Cristiano Ronaldo, His Name Is….

Mahagathbandhan Releases Bihar Election Manifesto ‘Tejashwi Pran Patra’

EC Issues Notice To Prashant Kishor Over Dual Electoral Roll Entry

Cabinet Approves Terms Of Reference Of 8th Pay Commission: How Much Will Salaries Of Central Govt Employees Rise?

Did Elon Musk’s Politics Cost Tesla More Than 1 Million EV Sales? New Report Makes Shocking Claim

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Did Elon Musk’s Politics Cost Tesla More Than 1 Million EV Sales? New Report Makes Shocking Claim

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Did Elon Musk’s Politics Cost Tesla More Than 1 Million EV Sales? New Report Makes Shocking Claim
Did Elon Musk’s Politics Cost Tesla More Than 1 Million EV Sales? New Report Makes Shocking Claim
Did Elon Musk’s Politics Cost Tesla More Than 1 Million EV Sales? New Report Makes Shocking Claim
Did Elon Musk’s Politics Cost Tesla More Than 1 Million EV Sales? New Report Makes Shocking Claim

QUICK LINKS