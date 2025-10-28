LIVE TV
Home > World > Elon Musk Launches Grokipedia: How This AI-Powered Encyclopedia Differs From Wikipedia

Elon Musk has launched Groki­pedia, a new AI-driven online encyclopedia designed to rival Wikipedia. The Tesla and X CEO says the platform reflects “non-woke” perspectives and is powered entirely by his chatbot, Grok. Unlike Wikipedia, it limits public editing and emphasizes Musk’s vision of an “AI fact-checked” knowledge system.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last updated: October 28, 2025 10:20:33 IST

Elon Musk has launched a new online encyclopedia called Groki­pedia. The tech billionaire claims that the new platform is powered by artificial intelligence and designed to reflect views closer to his own conservative political stance, distinguishing it from what he calls the “woke” bias of Wikipedia.

Musk announced the project last month following a suggestion from his friend and fellow tech investor David Sacks, who currently serves as the Trump administration’s AI and crypto czar. The entrepreneur described the initiative in explicitly political terms, accusing Wikipedia of ideological bias and criticizing it for citing what he called “biased” sources, including The New York Times and NPR.

Groki­pedia: The New AI-Generated Encyclopedia

In a post on X, Musk said an AI-generated encyclopedia would be “super important for civilization” and an essential step toward “understanding the Universe.”

Unlike Wikipedia, which relies on human volunteers to write and edit content, Groki­pedia’s entries are created and “fact-checked” by Grok, the AI chatbot developed by Musk’s startup xAI.

Visitors to Groki­pedia cannot directly edit the pages. Instead, they are offered a pop-up form to suggest corrections or report inaccuracies. This is a significant departure from Wikipedia’s open-edit model, where anyone can make changes anonymously.

At launch, several Groki­pedia entries acknowledged using Wikipedia as a source.  Musk has said he wants Grok to stop relying on Wikipedia pages as sources by the end of the year.

Groki­pedia Vs Wikipedia: Key Differences

A first look shows that certain entries on Groki­pedia are identical or nearly identical to Wikipedia’s versions. But there are also clear differences, particularly in how politically sensitive topics are presented.

Groki­pedia’s page on President Donald Trump omits references to Trump’s acceptance of a luxury megajet from Qatar and his promotion of a Trump-themed cryptocurrency token, both of which are discussed in Wikipedia’s section on conflicts of interest.

Similarly, the Groki­pedia entry on Elon Musk makes no mention of the hand gesture he made at a January rally, a gesture that many historians and politicians interpreted as a Nazi salute. Wikipedia, by contrast, includes several paragraphs on the controversy.

First published on: Oct 28, 2025 9:53 AM IST
QUICK LINKS