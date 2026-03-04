LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
air defence system Chinese ships JDU Can FIFA Replace Iran FIFA IRAN WEAPONS Abhishek Sharma 18k gold rate Dhurandhar 2 release date Epstein files ayatollah ali khamenei air defence system Chinese ships JDU Can FIFA Replace Iran FIFA IRAN WEAPONS Abhishek Sharma 18k gold rate Dhurandhar 2 release date Epstein files ayatollah ali khamenei air defence system Chinese ships JDU Can FIFA Replace Iran FIFA IRAN WEAPONS Abhishek Sharma 18k gold rate Dhurandhar 2 release date Epstein files ayatollah ali khamenei air defence system Chinese ships JDU Can FIFA Replace Iran FIFA IRAN WEAPONS Abhishek Sharma 18k gold rate Dhurandhar 2 release date Epstein files ayatollah ali khamenei
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
air defence system Chinese ships JDU Can FIFA Replace Iran FIFA IRAN WEAPONS Abhishek Sharma 18k gold rate Dhurandhar 2 release date Epstein files ayatollah ali khamenei air defence system Chinese ships JDU Can FIFA Replace Iran FIFA IRAN WEAPONS Abhishek Sharma 18k gold rate Dhurandhar 2 release date Epstein files ayatollah ali khamenei air defence system Chinese ships JDU Can FIFA Replace Iran FIFA IRAN WEAPONS Abhishek Sharma 18k gold rate Dhurandhar 2 release date Epstein files ayatollah ali khamenei air defence system Chinese ships JDU Can FIFA Replace Iran FIFA IRAN WEAPONS Abhishek Sharma 18k gold rate Dhurandhar 2 release date Epstein files ayatollah ali khamenei
LIVE TV
Home > World > Did Iran Knock Out THAAD, America’s Most Advanced Air Defence System in the UAE? Here’s What Makes It The Costliest

Did Iran Knock Out THAAD, America’s Most Advanced Air Defence System in the UAE? Here’s What Makes It The Costliest

Iran’s IRGC claims it destroyed two US-made THAAD air defence systems in the UAE, including one at Al-Ruwais, using precision missile strikes.

Iran has destroyed 2 THAAD Air defenses system of the USA
Iran has destroyed 2 THAAD Air defenses system of the USA

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: March 4, 2026 18:46:47 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Did Iran Knock Out THAAD, America’s Most Advanced Air Defence System in the UAE? Here’s What Makes It The Costliest

Once again, war proves just how expensive it really is. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps says they took out a US-made THAAD air defence system at a site in Al-Ruwais, UAE, according to Fars News Agency.

That’s no small thing. THAAD is the world’s priciest air defence system, and Iran claims it destroyed it with a precision missile strike.

Iran Claims It Destroyed US-Made THAAD System in UAE Missile Strike

The UAE’s Terminal High Altitude Area Defence system is about as advanced as it gets. It can take out incoming threats with a “hit-to-kill” interceptor that flies at Mach 8, nearly 10,000 kilometres per hour.

You Might Be Interested In

The US built the system and sold it to key allies like the UAE, who’ve used it to fend off attacks, including the Houthi missile strike on Abu Dhabi back in January 2022.

$12 Million Interceptors at Risk?

Each interceptor costs around $12 million and is designed to smash an incoming missile head-on, right as it’s streaking downward at terrifying speed.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps didn’t stop with just one system. On Tuesday, they announced they’d destroyed a second US-made THAAD defence system somewhere else in West Asia.

According to Iran’s Tasnim News Agency, the IRGC fired precision missiles from its Aerospace Force that knocked out the radar of a THAAD system at the Al-Ruwais base.

The IRGC says taking out these two systems gives Iran’s missile forces more freedom to hit their targets and do it with even greater accuracy.

Iran vs US Air Defence

Iran has a high number of ballistic missiles, which are intended to be used in saturation attacks, such as short, medium, and intermediate-range.

This is contrary to US defenses whereby they are using sophisticated systems such as THAAD and Patriot to intercept threats. These systems can be put to the test with the volumetric strategy of Iran, the purpose of which is to exhaust the stocks of interceptors of the US. Therefore, the offensive missile potential against the defensive countermeasures of the current conflict is highly crucial.

At the medium and upper medium grade, United States Munitions Stockpiles were never better or higher– As was told me today, we had an unlimited supply of these weapons. It is possible to wage wars indefinitely and quite effectively on these means alone, Trump wrote on a Truth Social post.

MUST READ: $20K Drones vs $12M Interceptors: How Iran’s Cheap Drones Are Challenging Costly US and Israeli Air Defences, But Will Limited Stock Prove To Be A Big Issue?

First published on: Mar 4, 2026 6:46 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: air defence systemhome-hero-pos-14Iran US Warlatest world newsTHAAD

RELATED News

Iran Targets Turkey In Fresh Missile Attack, Intercepted By NATO Air Defense; Ankara Says ‘Refrain Or It Could Escalate’

Why Is Iran Only Allowing Chinese Ships Through The Strait of Hormuz Amid Closure? Know The Reason Behind The Rare Gesture

Iran Says ‘No Trust In the Americans’, ‘Can Continue The War’ As Senior Aide To Late Ali Khamenei, Mohammad Mokhber Rules Out Negotiations Amid Conflict

Pakistan–Afghanistan Border Erupts In Heavy Clashes As US-Israel Strikes On Iran Push Region To The Edge

Who Is Manu Raju? Indian-Origin Journalist Who Pressed Marco Rubio On Iran Strikes During Heated White House Exchange

LATEST NEWS

Arjun Tendulkar Saaniya Chandhok Wedding Date Revealed; Check All Details

Is Floyd Mayweather Returning? Logan Paul Reignites Payment Controversy

Milwaukee Bucks vs Atlanta Hawks, NBA Game Preview: Key Matchups, Stats And Predictions

Had Bhang This Holi? Delhi Cardiologist Shares ‘Bhang Is Not Harmless’, Says Excessive Bhang Intake Can Lead To Anxiety Or Panic Attacks

Babar Azam Dropped After T20 World Cup 2026 Exit? Pakistan Name Shaheen Afridi-Led ODI Squad vs Bangladesh | Check Full Squad

Is Vijay Thalapathy Paying Sangeetha Rs 250 Crore In Alimony To Settle Divorce Out Of Court? Know All About TVK Chief’s Massive Net Worth, Luxurious Car Collection And Homes

Is Nitish Kumar Stepping Down? Reports Of Bihar CM Heading To Rajya Sabha Sparks Buzz Amid Son Nishant Kumar’s Political Debut

Who Was Vijay Crishna? Veteran Theatre Stalwart, Who Played Shah Rukh Khan’s Father In Devdas, Passes Away At 81

Who Is Manu Raju? Indian-Origin Journalist Who Pressed Marco Rubio On Iran Strikes During Heated White House Exchange

EXCLUSIVE: ‘People Called Us Weak’ — Coach Krishna Kumar Reveals Jammu & Kashmir’s Struggles Behind Historic Ranji Trophy 2026 Title

Did Iran Knock Out THAAD, America’s Most Advanced Air Defence System in the UAE? Here’s What Makes It The Costliest

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Did Iran Knock Out THAAD, America’s Most Advanced Air Defence System in the UAE? Here’s What Makes It The Costliest

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Did Iran Knock Out THAAD, America’s Most Advanced Air Defence System in the UAE? Here’s What Makes It The Costliest
Did Iran Knock Out THAAD, America’s Most Advanced Air Defence System in the UAE? Here’s What Makes It The Costliest
Did Iran Knock Out THAAD, America’s Most Advanced Air Defence System in the UAE? Here’s What Makes It The Costliest
Did Iran Knock Out THAAD, America’s Most Advanced Air Defence System in the UAE? Here’s What Makes It The Costliest

QUICK LINKS