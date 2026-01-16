Did Maria Corina Machado Give Her Nobel Peace Prize To Donald Trump At White House? What US President Said

María Corina Machado, the Venezuelan opposition leader, said she presented her Nobel Peace Prize medal to US President Donald Trump during their meeting on Thursday, describing the gesture as deeply symbolic. Machado, however, did not specify whether Trump formally accepted the medal.

María Corina Machado Presents Nobel Peace Prize To Donald Trump

Explaining her decision, María Corina Machado drew a parallel to a historic episode involving the United States’ founding figures. She recalled the story of a gold medal created for George Washington, which was later presented to Marquis de Lafayette, the French military leader who played a key role in the independence struggles of Venezuela, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, and Bolivia.

Also Read: India Issues Advisory For Citizens In Israel Amid Rising Regional Tensions; Asks Them To Follow Guidelines

According to Machado, the act symbolized the enduring bond between Washington and Lafayette, a historical reference she said guided her own decision to present her Nobel medal.

Why María Corina Machado Presented Her Nobel Peace Prize To Donald Trump?

Trump had publicly lobbied for the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize, but the award was ultimately conferred on Machado instead. The Nobel Institute later clarified the rules governing the honor, stating that the Nobel Prize cannot be revoked, shared, or transferred.

“The Nobel Prize can neither be revoked, shared, nor transferred to others. Once the announcement has been made, the decision stands for all time,” the institute said.

María Corina Machado said her gesture toward Trump was intended as recognition of what she described as his commitment to the freedom of the Venezuelan people.

María Machado Meets Donald Trump?

The presentation of the medal came during a high-stakes meeting between Trump and María Corina Machado, marking the first time the two leaders have met in person. The lunch meeting reportedly lasted slightly over an hour.

Following the meeting with Trump, Machado went on to meet more than a dozen US senators, including both Republicans and Democrats, on Capitol Hill, where she has generally found more enthusiastic political backing.

What White House Said On María Corina Machado-Donald Trump Meeting

As the meeting was underway, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters that Trump had been looking forward to the encounter. At the same time, she emphasized that the president maintained a “realistic” assessment of Machado’s political standing.

Leavitt said Trump did not believe Machado currently had sufficient support to lead Venezuela in the short term, despite acknowledging her role and influence.

“I know the president was looking forward to this meeting, and he was expecting it to be a good and positive discussion with Miss Machado, who is really a remarkable and brave voice for many of the people of Venezuela,” Leavitt said during the press briefing.

Also Read: Donald Trump Unveils ‘Great Healthcare Plan’ To Cut Drug Prices, Insurance Premiums; Urges Congress To Act | WATCH