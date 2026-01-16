India Issues Advisory For Citizens In Israel Amid Rising Regional Tensions; Asks Them To Follow Guidelines

Amid an increasingly uncertain security situation in the region, India has issued a fresh advisory for its citizens currently in Israel, urging them to remain vigilant and strictly follow safety instructions issued by local authorities.

In a statement released on Thursday, the Indian Embassy said all Indian nationals in Israel should adhere to guidelines issued by Israeli authorities and the Home Front Command. The mission also advised Indians to avoid all non-essential travel to the country until the situation stabilises.

Embassy Shares Emergency Contacts, Urges Registration

The Indian mission shared emergency contact details for nationals who may require assistance, providing a 24×7 helpline and an official email address for urgent communication. The embassy said it has been continuously updating its database of Indian nationals and encouraged citizens to register with the mission to ensure timely outreach in case of emergencies.

Officials noted that outreach efforts have been ongoing since the COVID-19 pandemic and were further intensified after the outbreak of conflict in the region. The number of Indian nationals in Israel has grown in recent years and now exceeds 40,000, increasing the need for constant coordination and preparedness.

US And UK Also Issue Cautionary Advisories

India’s advisory follows similar alerts issued by other countries. On Wednesday, the US Embassy in Jerusalem released a security alert advising American citizens to reconsider travel plans due to ongoing regional tensions. The advisory asked US nationals to factor in possible disruptions and make informed decisions for themselves and their families.

The UK Foreign Office also updated its travel guidance, cautioning British citizens against visiting Israel except for essential travel. The advisory warned that rising regional tensions could escalate further, potentially leading to travel disruptions and unforeseen consequences.

Authorities across countries have stressed the importance of staying informed through official channels as the situation continues to evolve.

