Home > World > US 'Shouldn't Even Have' Midterm Elections, Says Donald Trump; White House Clarifies He Was 'Joking And Speaking Facetiously'

President Donald Trump has said the United States should not hold midterm elections later this year, citing what he described as the scale of his accomplishments in office. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters that Trump was “joking” and “speaking facetiously,” attempting to downplay the statement amid criticism.

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: January 16, 2026 02:33:51 IST

President Donald Trump has said the United States should not hold midterm elections later this year, citing what he described as the scale of his accomplishments in office. The remarks were made during a 30-minute interview with Reuters.

According to the report, Trump said he had achieved so much as president that “when you think of it, we shouldn’t even have an election” in 2026. He also voiced concern that Republicans could lose control of either the House of Representatives or the Senate in the upcoming midterms.

White House Says Comment Was A Joke

Reacting to the remarks, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters on Thursday that Trump was “joking” and “speaking facetiously,” attempting to downplay the statement amid criticism.

Trump acknowledged the historical trend that the president’s party often suffers losses in midterm elections, calling it a “deep psychological thing.” Data from the Brookings Institution shows that incumbent presidents’ parties typically lose House seats during midterms. Recent polling trends have also suggested Democrats currently hold a narrow advantage heading into the 2026 elections.

Political Fallout And Opposition Response

Despite the risks, Trump told Republican lawmakers earlier this month that he expects an “epic” midterm victory, predicting record-breaking results for the party.

The comments come as Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer warned that Democrats are preparing for possible interference in the 2026 midterm elections. The White House dismissed such claims as “fear-mongering.”

Schumer said Democrats are confident about their prospects, arguing that the path to winning a Senate majority is broader than many believe and has improved significantly in recent months.

Furthermore, in the same interview, Trump also brushed aside criticism over his renewed push to acquire Greenland, a territory of Denmark.

(Via Agency Inputs)

First published on: Jan 16, 2026 2:33 AM IST
QUICK LINKS