Home > World > Did US Attack Venezuela To Capture Its Oil Reserves? Trump Drops Major Update After Capturing Maduro, Says ‘US Will Control…’

Trump said Venezuela’s oil industry had “been a bust for a long time,” claiming production had fallen far below its potential due to mismanagement and crumbling infrastructure. He announced that major American oil companies would step in to invest billions of dollars to repair the damaged oil facilities,

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: January 4, 2026 00:20:26 IST

US President Donald Trump has addressed speculation over Washington’s motives in Venezuela following the capture of President Nicolas Maduro, making strong remarks about the country’s oil sector and future US involvement. 

Speaking at a press conference at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida, Trump said Venezuela’s oil industry had “been a bust for a long time,” claiming production had fallen far below its potential due to mismanagement and crumbling infrastructure. 

He announced that major American oil companies would step in to invest billions of dollars to repair the damaged oil facilities, revive production, and generate revenue for the country, signalling that the US would take control of rebuilding Venezuela’s oil economy. 

Trump said, “We’re going to have our very large United States oil companies, the biggest anywhere in the world, go in, spend billions of dollars, fix the badly broken infrastructure, the oil infrastructure, and start making money for the country.”

US President Donald Trump has claimed that the United States will assume control of Venezuela following the capture of President Nicolas Maduro, describing the military operation as “dark and deadly.” 

Trump said at a press conference, “We’re going to run the country until such time as we can do a safe, proper, and judicious transition.” 

He further added, “So we don’t want to be involved with having somebody else get in, and we have the same situation that we had for the last long period of years…We want peace, liberty, and justice for the great people of Venezuela…” 

US President Donald Trump lauded the American military for what he called its  “breathtaking speed, power, precision and competence,” describing US troops as  “highly trained warriors” working closely with law enforcement agencies. 

Trump also asserted that the United States has intercepted 97% of maritime drug trafficking, alleging that each narcotics vessel is responsible for an average of 25,000 deaths. 

According to him, President Nicolas Maduro was captured during a nighttime operation, which he portrayed as “unmatched globally.” He said much of Caracas was plunged into darkness, calling the mission “dark and deadly.”

Also Read: ‘We’re Going To Run The Country’: Trump Says US Will Take Control Of Venezuela After Maduro’s Capture, Hails ‘Dark and Deadly’ Operation

First published on: Jan 4, 2026 12:18 AM IST
QUICK LINKS