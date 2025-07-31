‘Dead Economies’: Trump Lashes Out At India, Russia After Slapping 25% Tariff, Says ‘I Don’t Care….’

After imposing a 25% tariff, US President Donald President Donald Trump on Thursday, took to his social media platform Truth Social lashed out at India and Russia, describing both as having “dead economies.”

POTUS expressed his open disdain for their continued trade and defense partnership saying US has a huge trade deficit with New Delhi.

“I don’t care what India does with Russia. They can take their dead economies down together, for all I care,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “We have done very little business with India, their tariffs are too high, among the highest in the World.”

Trump also turned his ire toward Russia, specifically targeting former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev.

Donald Trump Takes Aim At Russia

“Likewise, Russia and the USA do almost no business together. Let’s keep it that way, and tell Medvedev, the failed former President of Russia, who thinks he’s still President, to watch his words. He’s entering very dangerous territory!” Trump said.

His remarks come just a day after he announced a 25% tariff on Indian imports, along with unspecified penalties tied to India’s growing economic and defense ties with Moscow.

Trump’s reaction followed a provocative post by Dmitry Medvedev on X earlier in the week. In the post, Medvedev accused the U.S. President of playing an “ultimatum game” with Russia, warning that such behavior could escalate into a war involving the United States.

“Each new ultimatum is a threat and a step towards war. Not between Russia and Ukraine, but with (Trump’s) own country,” Medvedev warned.

Indian Markets React To Donald Trump’s 25% Tariffs

Trump, who has previously taken a more conciliatory tone towards the Kremlin, said earlier this week he was disappointed with Russian President Vladimir Putin’s failure to end the war in Ukraine. He added that he was now shortening his proposed timeline for a peace settlement from 50 days to just 10 or 12.

Indian equity markets responded swiftly and negatively to Trump’s tariff announcement.

On Thursday, the Nifty 50 index slipped 0.61% to 24,703.1 points, while the BSE Sensex fell 0.64% to 80,963.14 by 9:46 a.m. local time. All 16 major sectors recorded losses. The broader small-cap and mid-cap indices also declined by approximately 0.6% and 0.9%, respectively.

Despite the aggressive tariff stance, Trump said that trade talks with India were still ongoing, “we’re still negotiating with India on trade,” he added following the announcement.

