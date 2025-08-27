LIVE TV
Trump's 50% Tariffs: These Indian States Will Take The Hardest Hit

Trump’s 50% Tariffs: These Indian States Will Take The Hardest Hit

US President Donald Trump’s fresh 25% tariff on Indian imports has doubled duties to 50%, hitting key export sectors. India has called the move “unjustified,” warning of major economic fallout.

Trump’s 25% tariff hike on Indian goods doubles duties to 50%, impacting exports from top states like Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu. Photo/ANI.
Trump’s 25% tariff hike on Indian goods doubles duties to 50%, impacting exports from top states like Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu. Photo/ANI.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: August 27, 2025 14:39:45 IST

US President Donald Trump’s additional 25 percent tariff on Indian imports officially came into force on Wednesday, August 27, doubling duties on Indian goods to 50 percent. The move follows weeks of negotiations between Washington and New Delhi, which ultimately failed to yield results favourable to India. The Indian government has criticized the levies as “unjustified.”

India Among The Highest Tariff-Facing Countries

The fresh duties, imposed by Trump citing India’s purchase of Russian oil, now place Indian levies among the highest in the world, on par with countries like Brazil and China. Nearly 55 per cent of India’s shipments to the US could be affected, with sectors such as apparel and leather expected to bear the brunt. The timing is particularly detrimental, coinciding with the period when exporters typically secure orders for the American festival season.

Which States Will Be Hit Most With Trump’s 50% Tariffs?

The tariff increase carries significant implications for India’s top exporting states – Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh – which collectively account for three-fourths of India’s merchandise exports, valued at $437 billion in FY25.

Gujarat – Petroleum products dominate exports at $43.9 billion, followed by engineering goods ($16.6 billion), gems and jewellery ($8.3 billion), and textiles ($5.6 billion).

Maharashtra – Engineering goods lead with $22.5 billion, alongside gems and jewellery ($13.7 billion), chemicals ($8.1 billion), agricultural products ($5.4 billion), and textiles ($3.8 billion).

Tamil Nadu – Exports are more diversified, including engineering goods ($18.1 billion), electronic goods ($14.6 billion), textiles ($8 billion), and leather products ($1.6 billion).

A sharp contraction in exports from these states could impact both state economies and employment, particularly in labour-intensive manufacturing hubs.

Trump on India-Pakistan Tensions And Use of Trade

Separately, on Tuesday, President Trump claimed that he directly intervened to prevent a potential nuclear confrontation between India and Pakistan in May. He stated that he warned both countries of crippling trade tariffs “so high that your head’s going to spin.”

