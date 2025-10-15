LIVE TV
Home > World > Donald Trump, Accused of Rape And Sexual Misconduct By Over 25 Women Over The Years, Now Makes Creepy Remarks About Erika Kirk

Donald Trump, Accused of Rape And Sexual Misconduct By Over 25 Women Over The Years, Now Makes Creepy Remarks About Erika Kirk

President Donald Trump sparked backlash for remarks about women’s beauty and intelligence at an award ceremony for late activist Charlie Kirk. Critics called the comments “creepy” and “misogynistic.” The remarks echo Trump’s decades-long history of sexual misconduct allegations and controversies surrounding beauty pageants.

Donald Trump draws backlash for sexist remarks about women at Charlie Kirk award, highlighting his history of misconduct. Photo: X.
Donald Trump draws backlash for sexist remarks about women at Charlie Kirk award, highlighting his history of misconduct. Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: October 15, 2025 10:05:42 IST

Donald Trump, Accused of Rape And Sexual Misconduct By Over 25 Women Over The Years, Now Makes Creepy Remarks About Erika Kirk

President Donald Trump continued a pattern of remarks about women that critics describe as sexist and misogynistic during an award ceremony for the late right-wing activist Charlie Kirk on Tuesday. Speaking before inviting Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk, a former Miss Arizona pageant winner, to address the audience, Trump made comments suggesting that beauty and intelligence rarely coexist in women.

“I was with [Charlie] before I met Erika. And he told me he was going to get married. He said, ‘You won’t believe how beautiful she is,'” Trump said. “But then he also said, ‘And you know what? She’s like the smartest person I know.’ See, they do go together on occasion. Not often. Not often. But on occasion, they go together.”

Trump’s remarks drew swift backlash online, with social media users describing his comments as “creepy” and “greasy.” One X user wrote, “Honestly, I am still shocked how creepy Trump is towards women. How women like him is insane to me.” Another added, “Because beauty is all that matters to him,” while a third simply called the comments “super greasy.”

Donald Trump’s History of Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Trump’s remarks are consistent with a long history of controversial statements and behavior toward women. Since the 1970s, at least 25 women have accused him of rape, sexual assault, or sexual harassment, including non-consensual kissing or groping.

In 2005, a recording obtained by The Washington Post revealed a conversation between Trump and television host Billy Bush in which Trump discussed attempting to seduce a married woman.

In 2023, Trump was found liable by a New York jury for sexual abuse and defamation in a case brought by writer E. Jean Carroll, resulting in combined damages of $88.3 million.

Also Read: WATCH: Italian PM Giorgia Meloni Reacts In Shock, Rolls Her Eyes As Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Praises Donald Trump For India-Pakistan Peace Efforts

Donald Trump and Pageant Controversies

Trump owned the Miss Universe pageant franchise, including Miss USA and Miss Teen USA, from 1996 to 2015. During a 2005 interview with Howard Stern, he admitted to regularly entering contestants’ dressing rooms while they were undressed, a revelation that added to longstanding criticism of his treatment of women.

Charlie Kirk, the honoree of Tuesday’s ceremony, was known for promoting traditional gender roles. He encouraged young women to attend college primarily to find husbands and “embrace their roles as mothers and homemakers,” according to The New York Times. Kirk also controversially claimed that birth control makes women bitter and angry and that it “screws up female brains.”

Also Read: Donald Trump Gushes Over Karoline Leavitt, Compares Her Lips To Machine Gun, ‘That Face, Those Lips, Video Emerges

First published on: Oct 15, 2025 10:05 AM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.

Tags: Charlie Kirkdonald trumpErika kirkus newsWorld news

Donald Trump, Accused of Rape And Sexual Misconduct By Over 25 Women Over The Years, Now Makes Creepy Remarks About Erika Kirk

Donald Trump, Accused of Rape And Sexual Misconduct By Over 25 Women Over The Years, Now Makes Creepy Remarks About Erika Kirk

