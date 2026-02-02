LIVE TV
Donald Trump Announces Trade Deal With India Hours After Dialing PM Modi, Lowers Reciprocal Tariff From 25% To 18%: 'We Get Things Done'

President Donald Trump said he spoke with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and announced a US-India trade deal. Trump claimed tariffs on Indian goods will be cut from 25% to 18%, India will reduce trade barriers on US products, and buy more American goods. He also said Modi agreed to stop buying Russian oil.

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: February 2, 2026 22:47:27 IST

India and the US have agreed to a trade deal with reduced reciprocal tariffs from 25 percent to 18 percent.

US President Donald Trump on Friday said he had spoken with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and described the conversation as “an honor.” In a post shared online, Trump praised Modi and said the two leaders discussed trade and global issues, including the Russia-Ukraine war.

“It was an Honor to speak with Prime Minister Modi, of India, this morning,” Trump wrote. “He is one of my greatest friends and a powerful and respected leader of his country.” Trump said they spoke about trade and also about ways to end the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Trade Deal Announced by Donald Trump

Trump claimed that Modi agreed India would stop buying Russian oil. “He agreed to stop buying Russian Oil, and to buy much more from the United States and, potentially, Venezuela,” Trump said. He added that this move would help “END THE WAR in Ukraine,” which he said is killing thousands of people every week.

The US President also announced a trade agreement between the two countries. “Out of friendship and respect for Prime Minister Modi and, as per his request, effective immediately, we agreed to a Trade Deal between the United States and India,” Trump wrote. He said the US would reduce its reciprocal tariff on Indian goods from 25 percent to 18 percent.

India to Cut Barriers, Buy More US Goods

Trump said India would also cut its tariffs and non-tariff barriers on American products to zero. “They will likewise move forward to reduce their Tariffs and Non Tariff Barriers against the United States, to ZERO,” he said.

He added that India committed to “BUY AMERICAN” at a much higher level. Trump said this includes over $500 billion worth of US energy, technology, agriculture, coal, and other products.

“Our amazing relationship with India will be even stronger going forward,” Trump wrote. “Prime Minister Modi and I are two people that GET THINGS DONE.”

The announcement comes as Trump continues to push his tariff-focused trade policy. Since returning to office, he has increased tariffs on several countries, saying they are needed to protect American industries and force fair trade. India was among the countries hit with higher duties earlier, making this tariff cut a major shift in US-India trade ties.

First published on: Feb 2, 2026 10:47 PM IST
QUICK LINKS