‘Wonderful To Speak With My Dear Friend’: PM Modi And Donald Trump Agree On Historic Trade Deal As Made In India Products Tariffs Reduced to 18%

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that it was “wonderful to speak with my dear friend President Trump today” and expressed his happiness over the announcement that Made in India products will now face a reduced tariff of 18 percent. He described the news as a significant step for India and thanked the US President on behalf of the country’s 1.4 billion people.

“Wonderful to speak with my dear friend President Trump today. Delighted that Made in India products will now have a reduced tariff of 18%. Big thanks to President Trump on behalf of the 1.4 billion people of India for this wonderful announcement,” PM Modi wrote in a post on X.

Global Cooperation and Opportunities: PM Modi

The Prime Minister highlighted that when two of the world’s largest economies and democracies work closely together, it not only benefits the people of both countries but also opens doors to new opportunities for cooperation. He added that President Trump’s leadership is vital for global peace, stability, and prosperity, and said India fully supports his efforts for peace. “I look forward to working closely with him to take our partnership to unprecedented heights,” Modi added.

President Donald Trump also shared the details of their discussion on his social media platform Truth Social. He said that he and PM Modi “have agreed to a Trade Deal” between the United States and India, under which the US will reduce its reciprocal tariff from 25 percent to 18 percent. Trump praised Modi as “one of my greatest friends and a powerful and respected leader of his country” and added that both of them are “two people that get things done.”

Energy and Peace Discussions

According to Trump, the two leaders also spoke about ending the war in Ukraine. He said PM Modi agreed to “stop buying Russian Oil,” and to increase purchases from the United States and, potentially, Venezuela. “This will help END THE WAR in Ukraine, which is taking place right now, with thousands of people dying each and every week!” Trump wrote.

He further described the trade deal, saying: “Out of friendship and respect for Prime Minister Modi and, as per his request, effective immediately, we agreed to a Trade Deal between the United States and India, whereby the United States will charge a reduced Reciprocal Tariff, lowering it from 25% to 18%.”

Details of the Trade Agreement

Trump also claimed that India will reduce its tariffs and non-tariff barriers against US goods. “They will likewise move forward to reduce their Tariffs and Non Tariff Barriers against the United States, to ZERO. The Prime Minister also committed to ‘BUY AMERICAN,’ at a much higher level, in addition to over $500 BILLION DOLLARS of U.S. Energy, Technology, Agricultural, Coal, and many other products. Our amazing relationship with India will be even stronger going forward. Prime Minister Modi and I are two people that GET THINGS DONE, something that cannot be said for most. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”