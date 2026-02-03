LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Aditya Dhar iranian president 33-carat diamond ring ind vs pak balochistan epstein files latest Budget Session donald trump Aditya Dhar iranian president 33-carat diamond ring ind vs pak balochistan epstein files latest Budget Session donald trump Aditya Dhar iranian president 33-carat diamond ring ind vs pak balochistan epstein files latest Budget Session donald trump Aditya Dhar iranian president 33-carat diamond ring ind vs pak balochistan epstein files latest Budget Session
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Aditya Dhar iranian president 33-carat diamond ring ind vs pak balochistan epstein files latest Budget Session donald trump Aditya Dhar iranian president 33-carat diamond ring ind vs pak balochistan epstein files latest Budget Session donald trump Aditya Dhar iranian president 33-carat diamond ring ind vs pak balochistan epstein files latest Budget Session donald trump Aditya Dhar iranian president 33-carat diamond ring ind vs pak balochistan epstein files latest Budget Session
LIVE TV
Home > India > ‘Wonderful To Speak With My Dear Friend’: PM Modi And Donald Trump Agree On Historic Trade Deal As Made In India Products Tariffs Reduced to 18%

‘Wonderful To Speak With My Dear Friend’: PM Modi And Donald Trump Agree On Historic Trade Deal As Made In India Products Tariffs Reduced to 18%

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump discussed a trade deal between India and the US. The deal will reduce US tariffs on Made in India products to 18%, and India will lower tariffs and non-tariff barriers on US goods. Both leaders also discussed ending the war in Ukraine and energy purchases.

Modi Praises Trump and Tariff Cut (Image: AI generated)
Modi Praises Trump and Tariff Cut (Image: AI generated)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: February 3, 2026 00:31:33 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Wonderful To Speak With My Dear Friend’: PM Modi And Donald Trump Agree On Historic Trade Deal As Made In India Products Tariffs Reduced to 18%

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that it was “wonderful to speak with my dear friend President Trump today” and expressed his happiness over the announcement that Made in India products will now face a reduced tariff of 18 percent. He described the news as a significant step for India and thanked the US President on behalf of the country’s 1.4 billion people.

You Might Be Interested In

“Wonderful to speak with my dear friend President Trump today. Delighted that Made in India products will now have a reduced tariff of 18%. Big thanks to President Trump on behalf of the 1.4 billion people of India for this wonderful announcement,” PM Modi wrote in a post on X.

Global Cooperation and Opportunities: PM Modi

The Prime Minister highlighted that when two of the world’s largest economies and democracies work closely together, it not only benefits the people of both countries but also opens doors to new opportunities for cooperation. He added that President Trump’s leadership is vital for global peace, stability, and prosperity, and said India fully supports his efforts for peace. “I look forward to working closely with him to take our partnership to unprecedented heights,” Modi added.

President Donald Trump also shared the details of their discussion on his social media platform Truth Social. He said that he and PM Modi “have agreed to a Trade Deal” between the United States and India, under which the US will reduce its reciprocal tariff from 25 percent to 18 percent. Trump praised Modi as “one of my greatest friends and a powerful and respected leader of his country” and added that both of them are “two people that get things done.”

Energy and Peace Discussions

According to Trump, the two leaders also spoke about ending the war in Ukraine. He said PM Modi agreed to “stop buying Russian Oil,” and to increase purchases from the United States and, potentially, Venezuela. “This will help END THE WAR in Ukraine, which is taking place right now, with thousands of people dying each and every week!” Trump wrote.

He further described the trade deal, saying: “Out of friendship and respect for Prime Minister Modi and, as per his request, effective immediately, we agreed to a Trade Deal between the United States and India, whereby the United States will charge a reduced Reciprocal Tariff, lowering it from 25% to 18%.”

Details of the Trade Agreement

Trump also claimed that India will reduce its tariffs and non-tariff barriers against US goods. “They will likewise move forward to reduce their Tariffs and Non Tariff Barriers against the United States, to ZERO. The Prime Minister also committed to ‘BUY AMERICAN,’ at a much higher level, in addition to over $500 BILLION DOLLARS of U.S. Energy, Technology, Agricultural, Coal, and many other products. Our amazing relationship with India will be even stronger going forward. Prime Minister Modi and I are two people that GET THINGS DONE, something that cannot be said for most. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

First published on: Feb 3, 2026 12:31 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: india-uslatest newstrade deal

RELATED News

Chaos In Lok Sabha: BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi For Citing Former Army Chief General MM Naravane’s Unpublished Memoir, ‘How Can You Quote…’

From Pilgrimage To Pyre: Widower Moves Delhi HC Seeking Justice After Indian Woman Killed In Nepal Gen-Z Protest

Pune Porsche Crash Case: Supreme Court Grants Bail To Three Accused Over Swapping Minor’s Blood Samples, Cites Long Incarceration

Snow Moon 2026: Powerful Moon To Attract Luck—Do’s And Don’ts, When And Where To Watch This Special Moon

‘Something Out Of The Ordinary’: Nirmala Sitharaman Meets 30 College Students Who Witnessed The Event After Budget 2026, Talks About Building A ‘Better India’

LATEST NEWS

Epstein Files PDF Link: How To Explore And Download Millions Of Pages With This Step-by-Step Guide

Zohran Mamdani’s Mother Named In Files – Was Mira Nair’s Ex-Husband Mitch Epstein Related To Disgraced Sex Offender?

Donald Trump Announces Trade Deal With India Hours After Dialing PM Modi, Lowers Reciprocal Tariff From 25% To 18%: ‘We Get Things Done’

Shahid Kapoor’s O’ Romeo Faces Legal Hurdle Before Release; Gangster Hussain Ustara’s Daughter Seeks Stay Over ‘False Portrayal’

Who Was Ruslana Korshunova? Top Russian Model, Who Died By Suicide After Visiting Jeffrey Epstein’s Private Island, Was Rejected Due To Her Age, Reveals New Shocking Details

US President Trump Dials PM Modi Amid Trade Tensions, U.S. Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor Says ‘Stay Tuned’

After Backlash, ‘Dhadak 2’ Director Shazia Iqbal Makes Her Instagram Private Over ‘Sinister Film’ Remark On ‘Dhurandhar’: What She Actually Said

‘Ours Will Be The Greatest…’ Donald Trump Shares India Gate’s Photo, Dubs It ‘India’s Beautiful Arch’ Amid His Ambitious Plan To Build New Triumphal Arch Of 250 Feet In Washington DC

F1 Set for India Return? Government Push Underway to Revive Indian Grand Prix at Buddh Circuit

Odisha Shocker: Blind, Deaf And Mute Students Sexually Abused By School Warden; Committee Formed To Probe ‘Inappropriate Physical Contact’

‘Wonderful To Speak With My Dear Friend’: PM Modi And Donald Trump Agree On Historic Trade Deal As Made In India Products Tariffs Reduced to 18%

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Wonderful To Speak With My Dear Friend’: PM Modi And Donald Trump Agree On Historic Trade Deal As Made In India Products Tariffs Reduced to 18%

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Wonderful To Speak With My Dear Friend’: PM Modi And Donald Trump Agree On Historic Trade Deal As Made In India Products Tariffs Reduced to 18%
‘Wonderful To Speak With My Dear Friend’: PM Modi And Donald Trump Agree On Historic Trade Deal As Made In India Products Tariffs Reduced to 18%
‘Wonderful To Speak With My Dear Friend’: PM Modi And Donald Trump Agree On Historic Trade Deal As Made In India Products Tariffs Reduced to 18%
‘Wonderful To Speak With My Dear Friend’: PM Modi And Donald Trump Agree On Historic Trade Deal As Made In India Products Tariffs Reduced to 18%

QUICK LINKS