Donald Trump Announces Major Trade Deals With Japan, Philippines: Here’s What You Need To Know

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced two back to back, major trade deals, first with Philippines and the wo=ith Japan.

US-Japan Trade Deal Details

In a post on his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump shared details of a new trade agreement with Japan, describing it as “perhaps the largest Deal ever made.”

*TRUMP ANNOUNCES TRADE DEAL WITH JAPAN, $550B INVESTMENT AND 15% TARIFF pic.twitter.com/N4q2yJxUo0 — Geiger Capital (@Geiger_Capital) July 22, 2025

“We just completed a massive Deal with Japan, perhaps the largest Deal ever made. Japan will invest, at my direction, $550 Billion Dollars into the United States, which will receive 90% of the Profits. This Deal will create Hundreds of Thousands of Jobs. There has never been anything like it,” Trump wrote.

As part of the deal, Japan has agreed to pay 15 percent tarrifs on its exports to the United States. Trump also said that Japan would open its markets to a wider range of American goods, including cars, trucks, rice, certain agricultural products, and other items.

Japan To Pay 15% Reciprocal Tariffs To US: Donald Trump

“Perhaps most importantly, Japan will open their Country to Trade including Cars and Trucks, Rice and certain other Agricultural Products, and other things. Japan will pay Reciprocal Tariffs to the United States of 15%. This is a very exciting time for the United States of America, and especially for the fact that we will continue to always have a great relationship with the Country of Japan. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” Trump posted.

Trump emphasized that the agreement would lead to the creation of hundreds of thousands of jobs in the US.

According to Japan’s Asahi newspaper, the announcement followed a meeting between Trump and Japan’s top tariff negotiator, Ryosei Akazawa, at the White House on Tuesday. The newspaper also reported that Akazawa met with U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent as part of the discussions.

US-Philippines Trade Deal Details

Trump earlier announced a new trade deal with the Philippines. Under this agreement, the US will impose a 19 percent tariff on goods imported from the Philippines, while American goods entering the Philippines will face zero tariffs.

The deal was reached after what Trump described on Truth Social as a “beautiful visit” by Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to the White House.

🚨President Trump announces a trade deal has been reached with the Philippines. pic.twitter.com/yEGOgf9cba — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) July 22, 2025

US-Philippines To Strengthen Military Cooperation

Trump stated that the two countries will also strengthen military cooperation, although he did not provide further details on the defense aspect of the discussions.

Before the meeting, President Marcos, the first Southeast Asian leader to meet Trump during his second term, spoke to reporters about the close ties between the Philippines and the United States.

“…our strongest, closest, most reliable ally has always been the United States. That is something that we value, that we are grateful for, and that we will continue to foster,” Marcos said.

