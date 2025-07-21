President Trump’s Approval Rating: THIS Key Election Issue He Campaigned On Is Now Driving His Decline

A recent CBS News/YouGov poll has came out with stunning results revealing that President Donald Trump is losing some public support on an issue he campaigned or the most. President Trump is facing setback on hadling of immigration issue as core Republican base continues to back him strongly.

President Donald Trump’s Approval Drops on Immigration Issue

The survey found a signficant increase in those who disapporve Trump on the issue. 44% of Americans approve how POTUS handled immigration issue, while 56% disapprove his policies on the issue. In March, survey’s found 54% people in US supported his approach and 46% opposed it. Simillarly in June while the public opinion chamged it was still evenly split, with 50% approval and 50% disapproval.

Trump campaigned extensively against the immigration and border security issues during his run-up to the 2024 elections.

Donald Trump Faces Criticism On Hardline Deportation Approach

Data from US Customs and Border Protection show that encounters between federal agents and migrants at the southwest land border dropped sharply to 9,306 last month. This is a dramatic decline from the peak of 301,981 encounters recorded in December 2023 during the Biden administration.

More than 64% of poll respondents agreed that Trump’s policies have caused illegal border crossings to fall significantly. However, many Americans remain uneasy about his hardline deportation tactics.

According to the survey, 54% of respondents believe Trump’s immigration approach is too tough, while 29% say it is about right, and only 18% think it is not tough enough. Former President Joe Biden often faced criticism for being perceived as too lenient on immigration even the opposition accused him of faccilitating the illegal immigration.

Also, 56% of those surveyed think the Trump administration prioritizes deporting non-dangerous individuals over dangerous criminals, who make up 44% of deportations. This growing perception may be contributing to the decline in overall public approval.

New Survey Says Immigration Remains a Key Issue For Voters

Polls have consistently shown that immigration and border security are crucial issues for Trump’s political standing. Despite the softening ratings, immigration remains the top issue for U.S. adults in evaluating his performance, outranking concerns such as inflation, the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, and the Jeffrey Epstein case.

Trump has indicated intentions to adjust his immigration strategy to reduce the negative impact of deportation policies on sectors like farming and services. This includes plans to fast-track visas for foreign laborers to address workforce needs.

Donald Trumo Still Has Strong Support Within Republican Party

While concerns started to mount against President Trump, survey revealled a positive result for POTUS also. Trump’s overall approval rating among Republicans remains very high, with nearly 90% supporting his presidency.

The survey was condducted by CBS News/YouGov in which they sampled 2,343 US adults from July 16 to 18, with a margin of error of plus or minus 2.5 percentage points.