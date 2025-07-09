Donald Trump At A Pre-Election Fundraiser Claimed He Warned Putin He’d ‘Bomb Sh*t Out Of Moscow’ If Russia Invaded Ukraine: Report

US President Donald Trump claimed he had threatened Russian President Vladimir Putin with bombing Moscow if Russia attacked Ukraine, CNN reported on July 8, citing an audio recording from a private fundraiser last year.

Donald Trump Warned Vladimir Putin

“I’m Going to Bomb the Sh*t Out of Moscow,” Trump Allegedly Told Putin

According to the CNN report, Trump told a group of donors in 2024 that he had warned Putin, “If you go into Ukraine, I’m going to bomb the sh*t out of Moscow. I’m telling you I have no choice.” The exact timing of the conversation between Trump and Putin remains unclear.

Trump added that Putin responded by saying, “I don’t believe you,” but claimed the Russian leader “believed me 10%.” The former president also said he delivered a similar warning to Chinese President Xi Jinping if China attempted to invade Taiwan.

Donald Trump Blames Biden for Russia’s 2022 Invasion of Ukraine

Donald Trump throughout his campaign trail, repeatedly said tgat if he had been the President, Russia would not have invaded Ukraine in 2022. He often blames former President Joe Biden for the full scale invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

However, Trump was serving his first term, when Russia annexed Crimea and was engaged in conflict in the Donbas region of Ukraine.

After coming back to iffice for second term last year, Trump initially offered olive branch to Putin highlighting the friendly relations.

He spoke with Putin several times and promised to negotiate a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine. However,it is in last few weeks that he has started to criticize the Russian President.

As Russia’s aerial attacks on Ukraine intensify and peace talks remain stalled, Trump has adopted a more critical stance toward the Russian leader.

“We get a lot of bullsh*t thrown at us by Putin,” Trump said during a cabinet meeting on July 8.

Donald Trump Threatns To Sign Sanctions Against Russia

Trump also voiced support for a major sanctions bill against Russia currently under consideration in the U.S. Senate. Additionally, he reportedly backed the provision of air defense supplies to Ukraine.

These recent positions stand in contrast to a temporary pause by the Pentagon on military aid shipments to Ukraine, including the delivery of Patriot missile interceptors. They also mark a shift from Trump’s earlier reluctance to impose greater pressure on Moscow.

