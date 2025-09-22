LIVE TV
WATCH: Donald Trump Dances And Smiles At Charlie Kirk's Funeral With His Widow Erika Kirk, Critics Say It Felt Like A Campaign Dance Party

President Donald Trump ended his tribute to Charlie Kirk by inviting Kirk’s widow on stage, sparking debate over the upbeat finale. Critics likened the closing moments, complete with “America the Beautiful” and swaying, to a Trump rally rather than a memorial. Trump honored Kirk as a “patriot” and used the speech to denounce political opponents, calling the shooting an attack on America.

Trump’s upbeat tribute to slain activist Charlie Kirk, joined by Kirk’s widow, draws praise and criticism at Glendale memorial. Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: September 22, 2025 08:31:44 IST

President Donald Trump concluded his speech at the memorial service for conservative activist Charlie Kirk on Sunday by inviting Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk, to join him on stage, a gesture that drew both praise and criticism. As the closing notes of America the Beautiful played inside State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Trump stood beside Erika, singing along and swaying to the music while the audience prepared to exit.

Critics Question Funeral Atmosphere

Erika, smiling and animated, exchanged words with the president and flashed the “I love you” sign in American Sign Language as the two waved to the crowd.

The scene quickly sparked debate online, with many observers calling the upbeat finale unusual for a memorial service. Commentators compared it to the ending of a Trump campaign rally, where the president often dances to music before departing the stage.

Who Was Charlie Kirk?

Charlie Kirk, 31, was shot and killed on September 10 during a public debate with students at Utah Valley University. A prominent conservative activist, Kirk founded Turning Point USA, a nonprofit organization that promotes conservative values on college campuses.

A strong supporter of Trump, Kirk was described by the former president as a patriot who “inspired millions” and “devoted his life to the cause of open debate.”

Donald Trump Pays Tribute To Charlie Kirk

Speaking for roughly 40 minutes, Trump shared personal anecdotes about his friendship with Kirk and reflected on the activist’s dedication to free speech. But he also used the platform to criticize political opponents, taking aim at “the left,” Antifa, and President Joe Biden.

“The attack on Charlie Kirk was an attack on America,” Trump said. “That was a horrible attack on the United States of America. It was an assault on our most sacred liberties and God-given rights. The gun was pointed at him, but the bullet was aimed at all of us.”

Tags: Charlie KirkCharlie Kirk FUNERALdonald trumpus news

