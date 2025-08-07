LIVE TV
Home > World > Why Donald Trump Wants Intel CEO To Resign

Why Donald Trump Wants Intel CEO To Resign

President Trump demanded Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan resign, accusing him of conflicts due to alleged Chinese investments. Senator Tom Cotton raised national security concerns over Tan's ties to Chinese firms, some linked to China's military. Intel has yet to comment, and shares fell nearly five percent.

Donald Trump called on Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan to resign amid concerns over his ties to China, following Senator Tom Cotton's national security warnings. (ANI File Photo)
Donald Trump called on Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan to resign amid concerns over his ties to China, following Senator Tom Cotton's national security warnings. (ANI File Photo)

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Published: August 7, 2025 18:08:00 IST

US President Donald Trump has called on Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan to resign, citing concerns over Tan’s alleged connections to China. “The CEO of INTEL is highly CONFLICTED and must resign, immediately. There is no other solution to this problem. Thank you for your attention to this problem!” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social on Thursday.

The US President’s remarks came shortly after Arkansas Republican Senator Tom Cotton raised alarms about Tan’s purported links to China, CNN reported. Cotton reportedly questioned Intel’s leadership and its impact on US national security during a recent letter to Intel board Chair Frank Yeary.

Concerns Over Chinese Investments

Cotton’s letter, the report said, drew references from a recently published Reuters report detailing Tan’s personal and venture fund investments in hundreds of Chinese companies, with some reportedly linked to Chinese military. The American senator stressed the importance of companies receiving the US government grants to maintain strict security and transparency.

“The new CEO of @intel reportedly has deep ties to the Chinese Communists. US companies who receive government grants should be responsible stewards of taxpayer dollars and adhere to strict security regulations. The board of @Intel owes Congress an explanation,” Cotton wrote in a post on X.

Intel’s Response and Market Impact

Intel and Lip-Bu Tan were yet to comment on these allegations.

Meanwhile, Intel’s stock dropped nearly five percent during premarket trading, reflecting investor concerns over the controversy.

