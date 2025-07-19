LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Wordle Game Hint Delta Bill Clinton Buff Bagwell delhi Ahaan panday Patna Hospital Shootout Case donald trump Wordle Game Hint Delta Bill Clinton Buff Bagwell delhi Ahaan panday Patna Hospital Shootout Case donald trump Wordle Game Hint Delta Bill Clinton Buff Bagwell delhi Ahaan panday Patna Hospital Shootout Case donald trump Wordle Game Hint Delta Bill Clinton Buff Bagwell delhi Ahaan panday Patna Hospital Shootout Case
Live TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Wordle Game Hint Delta Bill Clinton Buff Bagwell delhi Ahaan panday Patna Hospital Shootout Case donald trump Wordle Game Hint Delta Bill Clinton Buff Bagwell delhi Ahaan panday Patna Hospital Shootout Case donald trump Wordle Game Hint Delta Bill Clinton Buff Bagwell delhi Ahaan panday Patna Hospital Shootout Case donald trump Wordle Game Hint Delta Bill Clinton Buff Bagwell delhi Ahaan panday Patna Hospital Shootout Case
Home > Explainer > What Is The GENIUS Act? Donald Trump Signs First US Stablecoin Law, Jokes It’s ‘Named After Me’

What Is The GENIUS Act? Donald Trump Signs First US Stablecoin Law, Jokes It’s ‘Named After Me’

President Donald Trump on Friday signed the GENIUS Act into law, calling it a landmark move for crypto regulation and joking that it was named after him. The law sets up the first federal framework for stablecoins, a $260 billion market pegged to traditional assets. Trump also openly admitted his crypto support was partly “for the votes,” drawing laughter from the crowd.

Donald Trump signs GENIUS Act, the first US stablecoin law, boosting crypto regulation while launching his own crypto ventures. Photo/X.
Donald Trump signs GENIUS Act, the first US stablecoin law, boosting crypto regulation while launching his own crypto ventures. Photo/X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last Updated: July 19, 2025 07:39:40 IST

President Donald Trump on Friday signed the Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for US Stablecoins Act (GENIUS Act) into law, calling it a major win for the crypto industry and joking that it was named after him.

Donald Trump Says GENIUS Act Is Named After Him

Speaking at a White House press conference, POTUS praised the bill and the crypto sector, saying, “it’s good for the dollar and it’s good for the country. That’s why I backed you at an early stage.” He then added candidly, “and I also did it for the votes,” drawing laughter from the audience.

Trump also lavished praise on crypto leaders, telling them, “nobody has gained the respect in such a short period of time.”

During his remarks, Trump repeated his claim that the GENIUS Act was “named after me,” referring to the bill’s acronym.

What Is the GENIUS Act?

The GENIUS Act signed by POTUS establishes the first US federal regulatory framework for stablecoins, which is a type of cryptocurrency connected to traditional assets like the US dollar. According to crypto data provider CoinGecko, the stablecoin market is currently valued at more than $260 billion and with the new act in place analysts say it could grow to $2 trillion by 2028 under the new law.

The bill passed the House of Representatives by a vote of 308 to 122, gaining support from most Republicans and nearly half of the Democratic members.

Also Read: Is Donald Trump Succumbing To MAGA Pressure As POTUS Orders Pam Bondi To Release Epstein Grand Jury Records?

Key Provisions of the GENIUS Act

Under the GENIUS Act:

Only Permitted Payment Stablecoin Issuers (PPSIs) can issue stablecoins. PPSIs must either be subsidiaries of insured banks, federally qualified nonbanks, or state-qualified issuers with $10 billion or less in issuance.

Issuers must hold 1:1 reserves in U.S. dollars or low-risk assets, publish monthly reserve reports, and undergo audits.

Issuers are required to disclose their redemption policies clearly.

Rehypothecation of reserves is banned except under strict conditions.

The Treasury, Federal Reserve, and Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) will oversee the system, with states certifying smaller issuers.

Foreign stablecoin issuers must register with the OCC and hold U.S. reserves if their home country’s regulations are deemed comparable by the Treasury.

After July 2028, stablecoins not issued by a PPSI will be banned in the United States.

Yield offerings for stablecoin holders are prohibited.

The law prevents members of Congress and their families from profiting off stablecoins, but the President is exempt from this restriction, raising concerns about Trump’s involvement with World Liberty Financial.

The GENIUS Act will take effect in January 2027, which is 18 months after the signing, or 120 days after the Treasury and Federal Reserve issue final regulations, whichever comes first.

Crypto Industry Celebrates, But What Are Democrats Saying About GENIUS Act?

At the signing ceremony, Trump addressed several crypto executives in attendance, saying, “this signing is a massive validation of your hard work and pioneering spirit.”

The bill’s passage marks the culmination of a long lobbying effort by the crypto industry, which donated more than $245 million during last year’s elections to support pro-crypto candidates, including Trump. This is according to data from the Federal Election Commission.

Throughout his campaign, Trump positioned himself as a supporter of digital assets, telling a crypto conference audience that he would make the United States “the crypto capital of the planet.”

Doanld Trump Has Some Personal Crypto Ventures

Alongside policy moves, Trump has personally entered the digital assets space. In January, he launched a meme coin called $TRUMP and he partly owns World Liberty Financial, a crypto company.

President Trump signed an executive order in March creating a strategic Bitcoin reserve as part of his broader cryptocurrency agenda which he unveiled even before coming to the power for the second term.

These personal ventures have drawn criticism from Democrats in Congress, who have raised concerns about Trump and his family promoting their own crypto projects. At one point, this backlash threatened to derail the GENIUS Act.

The White House has defended the president’s actions, stating that there are no conflicts of interest because Trump’s assets are in a trust managed by his children.

Also Read: Donald Trump Files Lawsuit Over Wall Street Journal On Epstein Letter Story

Tags: donald trumpGENIUS Acthome-hero-pos-1stablecoin

More News

What Is The GENIUS Act? Donald Trump Signs First US Stablecoin Law, Jokes It’s ‘Named After Me’
Subaru’s 2026 Uncharted: A Bold New Electric Crossover with Sporty Power and Long-Distance Capability
Whitewater Amphitheater and Texas Stars Unite for Flood Relief: Concerts Raise Funds and Hope After Tragedy
Women’s Africa Cup of Nations: Nigeria demolishes Zambia To Enter Semi Final
Weather Update: Delhi-NCR To Witness Light Rain, Mumbai To Witness Cloudy Sky
Zohran Mamdani Eats With Hands, Internet Responds With Racism, Why Indians Eat With Hands And Why It Is Not Dirty ?
ACA Premiums Set to Rise Sharply in 2026 as Subsidies Expire and Insurers Propose Major Hikes
Wordle Hint For July 19: The Answer Is An Object That Cuts Sharp
Chicago Fire: Fans Can’t Wait For Season 14 On NBC Amid Changes In Star Cast
Late Push Not Enough As Red Bulls Fall To Derby County In Final Friendly
What Is The GENIUS Act? Donald Trump Signs First US Stablecoin Law, Jokes It’s ‘Named After Me’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

What Is The GENIUS Act? Donald Trump Signs First US Stablecoin Law, Jokes It’s ‘Named After Me’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

What Is The GENIUS Act? Donald Trump Signs First US Stablecoin Law, Jokes It’s ‘Named After Me’
What Is The GENIUS Act? Donald Trump Signs First US Stablecoin Law, Jokes It’s ‘Named After Me’
What Is The GENIUS Act? Donald Trump Signs First US Stablecoin Law, Jokes It’s ‘Named After Me’
What Is The GENIUS Act? Donald Trump Signs First US Stablecoin Law, Jokes It’s ‘Named After Me’

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?