Home > World > Is White House Hiding Trump’s Health Issues? Some Believe He’s Battling THESE Strokes

Is White House Hiding Trump’s Health Issues? Some Believe He’s Battling THESE Strokes

Rumors about Donald Trump’s health and even his death are intensifying after his unusual absence from public view. A Truth Social post in his trademark all-caps style dismissing the speculation has only added to the frenzy online. New theories, including claims of TIA strokes, are fueling heated debate over the President’s condition.

Donald Trump dismisses death rumors in all-caps post, but fresh health concerns and TIA stroke theories fuel speculation. Photo/X-@MikeSington.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: September 1, 2025 17:51:11 IST

After the rumors of Donald Trump’s death, speculations over his health are reaching new heights. The President, however, has attempted to quell the rumors online. His latest response, which was delivered in his signature all-caps style, appears to have only fueled further debate. Speculation has been growing since Trump was not seen publicly for several days. His absence led to increasing questions about his condition, particularly as his weekend schedule was unusually clear following a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

The 79-year-old’s well-being has come under further scrutiny after Vice President JD Vance, in an interview with USA Today on Wednesday, commented on the prospect of taking over the presidency. The timing of his remark struck many as unusual, given Trump’s absence from public events.

Donald Trump’s Truth Social Post on His Death Rumors

In a Truth Social post, Trump dismissed the rumors, writing, “NEVER FELT BETTER IN MY LIFE.”

The message came in response to another user’s comment about former president Joe Biden’s health. Trump also claimed in the same post, “DC IS A CRIME FREE ZONE.”

His use of all-capital letters, typical of his style, has led some observers to argue that the tone appears “hysterical” rather than reassuring.

Social Media Erupts to Trump’s Post

Trump’s post has not convinced many of his critics. The account @angry_staffer, which has more than half a million followers, shared a screenshot of the message and wrote, “I wasn’t super convinced that something was seriously wrong with Trump until he tweeted this.”

That post has since drawn over a million views and over thousands of likes.

New Theories Emerge on Trump’s Health Issues

Journalist and investor Adam Cochran also weighed in, suggesting that the President may be experiencing transient ischemic attacks (TIA strokes).

In a thread of more than 30 posts on Sunday, Cochran wrote, “I believe there is growing evidence that the White House is covering up the fact that Donald Trump has been dealing with TIA strokes. AND that he likely had a more significant ischemic stroke this week.”

Cochran cited the President’s visible bruising on his hands, swelling in his legs, and his reported daily aspirin use.

“A daily aspirin dose is now used as a blood thinner for specific lines of treatment, including in managing ischemic strokes,” he said, also pointing to Trump’s “continued face droop” as a concerning sign.

Tags: donald trumpdonald trump deaddonald trump healthus news

