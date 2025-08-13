Donald Trump, JD Vance To Meet Zelenskyy Virtually Before Alaska Summit With Putin? Know Here

US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet in Alaska on August 15 to discuss the war between Russia and Ukraine. The meeting will be held behind closed doors and will only include US and Russian representatives.

In response to these concerns, White House officials confirmed on Tuesday that President Trump will speak with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a virtual meeting before the summit, ABC News reported. This online discussion is scheduled for Wednesday and will also include US Vice President JD Vance and key European allies. The goal is to address Ukraine’s fears of being sidelined in decisions that could affect the war’s outcome and the country’s territorial integrity.

President Zelenskyy has repeatedly warned that “talks about us, without us, will not work.” He has rejected any suggestion of giving up territory, particularly in the eastern Donbas region. Speaking in Kyiv on Tuesday, he stressed, “Donbas for the Russians is a springboard for a future new offensive. We will not leave Donbas. Our territories are illegally occupied.”

The Donbas area, made up of Luhansk and Donetsk, has been a central battlefield since Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022. Moscow has claimed both regions as its own.

Zelenskyy criticised the upcoming Alaska meeting, calling it a “personal victory” for Putin. While the White House says the summit is mainly for President Trump to “listen,” Ukrainian officials worry that private discussions could harm their position.

Despite his frustration, Zelenskyy expressed cautious optimism. He said that during a recent call with US envoy Steve Witkoff, he sensed a possible shift in Russia’s stance. “This was the first signal from them,” he noted, suggesting that Moscow might be open to talking about a ceasefire.

