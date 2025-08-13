Trump Administration Puts George Washington University on Notice Over Pro-Palestinian Protests!

After Harvard and Columbia University, the Trump administration is now focusing on George Washington University (GWU) as part of its effort to change US higher education following pro-Palestinian protests on campuses, local media reports said.

This week, the Department of Justice (DOJ) said GWU broke federal civil rights laws during pro-Palestinian student protests last year. GWU, a private university in Washington, D.C., had a weeks-long protest last spring where students set up camps that stayed for two weeks.

Several American Universities Have Been Probed by Authorities in Recent Months

This action follows a pattern. Columbia, Northwestern, Cornell, Brown, and especially Harvard have also been investigated by the DOJ in recent months, reports said.

The administration accused GWU of not protecting Jewish students during what they called a climate of antisemitic harassment. Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon said GWU ignored discrimination and harassment against Jewish students during the protests. Dhillon sent a letter to GWU’s president, Ellen Granberg, saying the DOJ plans to take action and wants the university to fix the problems quickly. The university might avoid penalties by agreeing to a “voluntary resolution.”

Although the letter did not explain what punishments might happen, the government has already set an example. After finding similar problems at UCLA in July, the White House stopped over $500 million in federal funding to UCLA. The university then worked fast to make a deal, including financial penalties and political changes, reports added.

George Washington University Officials Say They Are Against Antisemitism

GWU said it is reviewing the DOJ letter. A spokesperson, Shannon McClendon, said, “GW condemns antisemitism, which has no place on our campus or in society. We are committed to stopping antisemitic actions and creating an inclusive campus.”

The ongoing war in Gaza began around two years ago, and more than 61,000 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces in the city amid reports that the area is now facing severe starvation and a humanitarian crisis.

