Donald Trump Jr To Visit India Soon For High-Profile Wedding In Udaipur? Here’s What We Know

US President Donald Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr, is likely to visit India this weekend to attend a high-profile destination wedding in Rajasthan’s Udaipur. According to an NDTV report, a team from a US security agency has already reached Udaipur to review security arrangements ahead of his possible arrival.

The wedding is scheduled to take place on November 21 and 22. The main ceremony will be held at the historic Jag Mandir Palace, located in the middle of Lake Pichola. Other celebrations and events related to the wedding will take place at Manek Chowk inside the City Palace complex. The report stated that Donald Trump Jr will stay at The Leela Palace Udaipur during his visit.

Besides Trump Jr, several Indian politicians, business leaders, and celebrities are also expected to attend the grand event. With multiple VIP guests likely to arrive, the Rajasthan administration has begun enforcing special security measures across Udaipur. The city’s Superintendent of Police, Yogesh Goyal, told NDTV that the police force is fully prepared for the high-profile wedding and is closely coordinating with central agencies.

Officials said Udaipur will remain on high alert during the two days of celebrations. Security personnel will be deployed along important routes, especially the stretch from the airport to Lake Pichola, to ensure smooth movement of guests. Additional patrolling teams, surveillance systems, and crowd management plans are also being put in place.

Udaipur, often called the City of Lakes, has become one of India’s most popular wedding destinations. The city is known for its scenic beauty, royal palaces, and luxury hotels, which attract affluent families from India and abroad. Surrounded by the Aravalli Hills, Udaipur has hosted several celebrity weddings in recent years.

ALSO READ: ‘Things Happen’: Donald Trump Shields Saudi Crown Prince Over Jamal Khashoggi Murder, MBS Calls Killing A ‘Huge Mistake’