LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afghanistan news donald trump How much is the Nobel Prize Rohit Sharma car H-1B visa Maria Corina Machado hardik pandya Afghanistan news donald trump How much is the Nobel Prize Rohit Sharma car H-1B visa Maria Corina Machado hardik pandya Afghanistan news donald trump How much is the Nobel Prize Rohit Sharma car H-1B visa Maria Corina Machado hardik pandya Afghanistan news donald trump How much is the Nobel Prize Rohit Sharma car H-1B visa Maria Corina Machado hardik pandya
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afghanistan news donald trump How much is the Nobel Prize Rohit Sharma car H-1B visa Maria Corina Machado hardik pandya Afghanistan news donald trump How much is the Nobel Prize Rohit Sharma car H-1B visa Maria Corina Machado hardik pandya Afghanistan news donald trump How much is the Nobel Prize Rohit Sharma car H-1B visa Maria Corina Machado hardik pandya Afghanistan news donald trump How much is the Nobel Prize Rohit Sharma car H-1B visa Maria Corina Machado hardik pandya
LIVE TV
Home > World > Donald Trump’s White House Assistant Reacts To Nobel Peace Prize Announcement, Accuses Norwegian Committee Of Playing Politics Over…

Donald Trump’s White House Assistant Reacts To Nobel Peace Prize Announcement, Accuses Norwegian Committee Of Playing Politics Over…

The 2025 Nobel Peace Prize has gone to Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado, snubbing US President Donald Trump. The White House criticized the decision, calling it politically motivated. Trump continues promoting his peace initiatives in Gaza despite missing out on the award.

María Corina Machado wins 2025 Nobel Peace Prize, snubbing Donald Trump; White House calls it politically motivated. Photo: White House.
María Corina Machado wins 2025 Nobel Peace Prize, snubbing Donald Trump; White House calls it politically motivated. Photo: White House.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: October 10, 2025 17:52:27 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Donald Trump’s White House Assistant Reacts To Nobel Peace Prize Announcement, Accuses Norwegian Committee Of Playing Politics Over…

The Norwegian Nobel Committee, on Friday, snubbed US President Donald Trump and awarded the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize to Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado. The decision was seen in defiance of the US President, who publicly expressed his desire to receive the prestigious award. Trump has not reacted yet in his flamboyant style, posting on Truth Social. However, White House responded to the Nobel Prize, quoting the latter X post saying the US President will continue his efforts in international peace initiatives.

“President Trump will continue making peace deals, ending wars, and saving lives. He has the heart of a humanitarian, and there will never be anyone like him who can move mountains with the sheer force of his will,” Steven Cheung, White House Director of Communications, wrote on X.

However, the statement also included a subtle critique of the Nobel Committee’s decision.

“Once again, the Nobel Committee has proved they place politics over peace,” the statement read, hinting at what the administration perceived as a politically motivated choice.

Donald Trump’s Recent Peace Initiatives

Trump has shown his desire and actively campaigned for the Nobel Peace Prize in recent weeks. The US President, in his latest attempt to bring peace around the globe, announced a ceasefire and hostage deal between Israel and Hamas to end the Gaza war.

Trump has not posted anything yet on his social media related to the Nobel Peace Prize 2025 announcement. However, he has shared several posts showing Palestinians celebrating the Gaza deal.

Also Read: Nobel Peace Prize 2025: Who Is Maria Corina Machado, Venezuelan Opposition Leader Wins This Year’s Prestigious Award, Beats Donald Trump

María Corina Machado: Nobel Peace Prize 2025 Winner

This year, the Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado was awarded the prestigious Nobel Peace Prize. She was recognized for her work on democracy during a period when authoritarianism is on the rise globally.

The Oslo-based Norwegian Nobel Committee said that Machado would receive 11 million Swedish kronor (approximately $1.2 million), prize money “for her tireless work promoting democratic rights for the people of Venezuela and for her struggle to achieve a just and peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy.”

Also Read: Maria Corina Machado, Venezuela’s Opposition Leader Wins 2025 Nobel Peace Prize, Norwegian Nobel Committee Snubs Donald Trump

First published on: Oct 10, 2025 5:52 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: donald trumphome-hero-pos-1Maria Corina Machadonobel peace prizenobel peace prize 2025Nobel Prize 2025World news

RELATED News

Donald Trump Clashes With His Most Trusted White House Aide Karoline Leavitt, Press Secretary Defies President Over…
Donald Trump’s Nobel Peace Prize Loss Sparks Meme Fest On Internet
Pakistan Launches Airstrike In Kabul: Is Islamabad In Big Tension After Taliban FM Amir Khan Muttaqi’s India Visit?
Nobel Peace Prize 2025: How Much Money Will María Corina Machado Get As The Winner?
H-1B Visa: List Of New Restrictions Proposed By White House After $100,000 Fee Hike And How It Impacts Indians

LATEST NEWS

Ricky Hatton's funeral draws thousands in Manchester tribute
K J Somaiya Institute of Management organises International MSME Conference 2025 in collaboration with INDAM
What’s Deepika Padukone Role In This New Mental Health Initiative Launched By J P Nadda? The Answer Will Surprise You
Assam: Zubeen Garg’s Inner Circle Broke His Trust, Says Garima Garg
Are you unintentionally training your dog to pull on the leash?
Numerology Horoscope Tomorrow, October 11, 2025 By Astrologer Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi: This Zodiac Focus On Getting News Regarding A Promotion Or Salary
Karwa Chauth 2025 Moonrise Time in MP: When Will Moon Rise Today in Raipur, Gwalior, Raigarh, Bilaspur, Ujjain, Indore? Shubh Mahurat and More
Donald Trump’s White House Assistant Reacts To Nobel Peace Prize Announcement, Accuses Norwegian Committee Of Playing Politics Over…
Karwa Chauth 2025 Moonrise Time in UP: When Will Moon Rise Today in Lucknow, Varanasi, Agra, Prayagraj, Kanpur, Ayodhya? Shubh Mahurat and More
Mohsin Naqvi Locks Up Asia Cup 2025 Trophy In Dubai Office, Refuses To Hand It To India
Donald Trump’s White House Assistant Reacts To Nobel Peace Prize Announcement, Accuses Norwegian Committee Of Playing Politics Over…

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Donald Trump’s White House Assistant Reacts To Nobel Peace Prize Announcement, Accuses Norwegian Committee Of Playing Politics Over…

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Donald Trump’s White House Assistant Reacts To Nobel Peace Prize Announcement, Accuses Norwegian Committee Of Playing Politics Over…
Donald Trump’s White House Assistant Reacts To Nobel Peace Prize Announcement, Accuses Norwegian Committee Of Playing Politics Over…
Donald Trump’s White House Assistant Reacts To Nobel Peace Prize Announcement, Accuses Norwegian Committee Of Playing Politics Over…
Donald Trump’s White House Assistant Reacts To Nobel Peace Prize Announcement, Accuses Norwegian Committee Of Playing Politics Over…

QUICK LINKS