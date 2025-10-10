Donald Trump’s White House Assistant Reacts To Nobel Peace Prize Announcement, Accuses Norwegian Committee Of Playing Politics Over…

The Norwegian Nobel Committee, on Friday, snubbed US President Donald Trump and awarded the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize to Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado. The decision was seen in defiance of the US President, who publicly expressed his desire to receive the prestigious award. Trump has not reacted yet in his flamboyant style, posting on Truth Social. However, White House responded to the Nobel Prize, quoting the latter X post saying the US President will continue his efforts in international peace initiatives.

“President Trump will continue making peace deals, ending wars, and saving lives. He has the heart of a humanitarian, and there will never be anyone like him who can move mountains with the sheer force of his will,” Steven Cheung, White House Director of Communications, wrote on X.

However, the statement also included a subtle critique of the Nobel Committee’s decision.

“Once again, the Nobel Committee has proved they place politics over peace,” the statement read, hinting at what the administration perceived as a politically motivated choice.

Donald Trump’s Recent Peace Initiatives

Trump has shown his desire and actively campaigned for the Nobel Peace Prize in recent weeks. The US President, in his latest attempt to bring peace around the globe, announced a ceasefire and hostage deal between Israel and Hamas to end the Gaza war.

Trump has not posted anything yet on his social media related to the Nobel Peace Prize 2025 announcement. However, he has shared several posts showing Palestinians celebrating the Gaza deal.

María Corina Machado: Nobel Peace Prize 2025 Winner

This year, the Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado was awarded the prestigious Nobel Peace Prize. She was recognized for her work on democracy during a period when authoritarianism is on the rise globally.

The Oslo-based Norwegian Nobel Committee said that Machado would receive 11 million Swedish kronor (approximately $1.2 million), prize money “for her tireless work promoting democratic rights for the people of Venezuela and for her struggle to achieve a just and peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy.”

