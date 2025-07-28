Home > World > US Judge Blocks Donald Trump’s Move to Cancel Humanities Grants Over Free Speech Concerns: What To Know

US Judge Blocks Donald Trump’s Move to Cancel Humanities Grants Over Free Speech Concerns: What To Know

A federal judge in New York has temporarily blocked the Trump administration's move to cancel National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) grants awarded to Authors Guild members. The ruling cites violations of First Amendment rights, halting the reallocation of funds until a full trial. The cancellations were tied to projects linked with diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives.

Judge halts Trump administration’s cancellation of NEH grants, citing First Amendment violations over DEI-linked projects. Photo/X.
Judge halts Trump administration’s cancellation of NEH grants, citing First Amendment violations over DEI-linked projects. Photo/X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: July 28, 2025 11:21:41 IST

US President Donald Trump is facing resistance from the federal courts over his policies. After multiple injuctions against his birthright citizenship executive order, a district court judge in New York has now issued a preliminary injunction to halt the mass cancellation of National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) grants awarded to members of the Authors Guild.

The judge Colleen McMahon of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York ruled that the cancellations violated their First Amendment rights.

Judge Stays Cancellation Of NEH Grants

Judge ordered a stay on the cancellation of the grants and directed that any associated funds not be reallocated until a trial on the merits can be conducted. The injunction maintains the status quo, preserving grant funding for recipients while the case proceeds.

Also Read: US, EU Seal Major Trade Deal: Here’s The Full List Of Countries That Have Signed Tariff Agreements

In her decision, Judge McMahon stated that “the defendants terminated the grants based on the recipients’ perceived viewpoint, in an effort to drive such views out of the marketplace of ideas.” She pointed to termination notices citing executive orders aimed at combating what the government described as “Radical Indoctrination,” “Radical … DEI Programs,” and promoting “Biological Truth.”

Specific NEH Grants Targeted Due to DEI Connections

One affected grant was awarded to a professor working on a book about the resurgence of the Ku Klux Klan in the 1970s and 1980s. The government flagged this project in a spreadsheet titled “Copy of NEH Active Grants” as linked to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) efforts, according to the judge’s opinion.

Judge McMahon noted that multiple other history projects listed on the spreadsheet were also canceled in part because of their association with DEI-related subjects.

DEI Discretion Doesn’t Mean It Would Violate First Ammendment: Judge

The judge recognized the government’s prerogative to refocus NEH priorities, especially with the nation’s semiquincentennial approaching, saying: “Far be it from this Court to deny the right of the Administration to focus NEH priorities on American history and exceptionalism.”

However, she emphasized that “agency discretion does not include discretion to violate the First Amendment. Nor does [it] give the Government the right to edit history.”

McMahon further observed that some grantees had their funding revoked simply because their grants were awarded during the Biden administration.

Also Read: Donald Trump Slams ‘Ugly’ Wind Turbines Killing America’s Beautiful Landscapes, Calls Industry A ‘Con Job’

Tags: donald trumpus news

RELATED News

Jeff Bezos Reveals The Real Cause Of His Stress And How He Shuts It Down Instantly | WATCH
Melania Trump Was ‘Very Involved’ In Epstein’s Circle, Biographer Claims She Met Donald Through Epstein’s Network
Donald Trump Slams ‘Ugly’ Wind Turbines Killing America’s Beautiful Landscapes, Calls Industry A ‘Con Job’
Marine Cloud Brightening: The Secret Weather Experiment That Nearly Altered the Climate Forever
US, EU Seal Major Trade Deal: Here’s The Full List Of Countries That Have Signed Tariff Agreements

LATEST NEWS

US Judge Blocks Donald Trump’s Move to Cancel Humanities Grants Over Free Speech Concerns: What To Know
Karan Kundra And Elvish Yadav Win Laughter Chefs Season 2, Turning Setbacks Into Victory In A Flavorful Redemption Finale!
3 Dead Allegedly Due To Oxygen Supply Failure At Jalandhar Hospital
Tata Plans BIGGEST IPO News: Timelines, Prices And Profit Plays — Next Big Market Moves Uncovered!
Sidharth Malhotra’s Heartwarming Siddhivinayak Temple Visit After Welcoming Baby Girl With Kiara Advani
India Loses To England In An Exciting WCL Match At Headingley
Beyonce’s Cowboy Carter Tour Makes History As The Highest-Grossing Country Crossover, Blending Western Flair With Queen Energy
Hours Ahead Of Parliament Session On Operation Sindoor, P. Chidambaram Gives Clean Chit To Pakistan, Watch
Gold Price Today: Yellow Metal Is Stable- Should You Buy Before Festive Season? Check Rates In Delhi, Mumbai & More
Marvel’s Fantastic Four: First Steps Debuts with 218M Dollars, In A Tough Fight With Superman, F1 And Jurassic
US Judge Blocks Donald Trump’s Move to Cancel Humanities Grants Over Free Speech Concerns: What To Know

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

US Judge Blocks Donald Trump’s Move to Cancel Humanities Grants Over Free Speech Concerns: What To Know

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

US Judge Blocks Donald Trump’s Move to Cancel Humanities Grants Over Free Speech Concerns: What To Know
US Judge Blocks Donald Trump’s Move to Cancel Humanities Grants Over Free Speech Concerns: What To Know
US Judge Blocks Donald Trump’s Move to Cancel Humanities Grants Over Free Speech Concerns: What To Know
US Judge Blocks Donald Trump’s Move to Cancel Humanities Grants Over Free Speech Concerns: What To Know

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?