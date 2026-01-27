Donald Trump Praises First Lady Melania’s Documentary On Social Media, Says ‘It’s A Must Watch,’ Urges Fans To Get Tickets Fast

US President Donald Trump took to social media on Jan. 26 to promote First Lady Melania Trump’s upcoming documentary, calling it a “must watch” and urging fans to secure their tickets quickly.

“MELANIA, the Movie, is a MUST WATCH. Get your tickets today – Selling out, FAST!” Trump wrote in a post on X, his social media platform.

The documentary chronicles the 20 days leading up to Trump’s 2025 inauguration through the eyes of the First Lady as she prepares to transition her family back into the White House. It is the first project from Melania Trump’s newly launched production company, Muse Films.

Documentary Directed by Brett Ratner

Melania’s documentary was directed by Brett Ratner, best known for the Rush Hour franchise. Ratner faced sexual misconduct allegations in 2017, which he denied, and no criminal charges were filed.

MELANIA, the Movie, is a MUST WATCH. Get your tickets today — Selling out, FAST! Photo: Regine Mahauxhttps://t.co/rjwd5Appkv pic.twitter.com/vFpXfV0Mg0 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2026







The film is set to debut on Jan. 30 and is being released in 1,500 theaters across 27 territories, with Amazon’s MGM Studios acquiring the rights for $40 million. The company is reportedly spending an additional $35 million on marketing, including TV and billboard promotions from Madrid to Los Angeles.

Box Office Expectations

Market analysts project opening weekend ticket sales between $1 million and $5 million, reflecting typical numbers for documentary releases in the streaming era. While some documentaries attract broad audiences, others remain niche, especially as many viewers opt to stream nonfiction films instead of seeing them in theaters.

“Documentaries are in a different category, and therefore box-office expectations are different than they are for a traditional film,” said Paul Dergarabedian, head of marketplace trends at Comscore Inc.

Political and Public Reactions

The documentary arrives amid a second-term low in President Trump’s approval ratings. Early reactions have been mixed, with some critics questioning the film’s depth. A Vogue correspondent remarked, “Somehow, I know less about this woman’s life than I did before I watched this trailer.”

Despite this, the Trump family remains heavily invested in the film’s promotion. Melania is scheduled to ring the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange this week, highlighting her initiatives in online child safety and foster care support.

Premiere and After-Party

The first lady’s documentary is set for a Jan. 29 premiere at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, followed by an exclusive after-party at the members-only Executive Branch club, founded by Donald Trump Jr. and business partner Omeed Malik.

Melania’s Role in Trump Family Enterprises

Melania’s documentary adds to the Trump family’s business and media ventures, which have contributed to their nearly $7 billion fortune. Alongside projects like meme coins launched during the inauguration weekend, Melania’s film reveals the family’s continued influence in media and politics.

