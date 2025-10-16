Melania Trump’s Underwear Drawer Was Once Raided By FBI, Donald Trump Now Reveals Her Shocked Reaction

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday spoke about the 2022 FBI raid at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, recalling how First Lady Melania Trump reacted at the time when First Lady’s drawers containing her underwear were raided. According to Trump, she reportedly said, “Wow, what happened?”

During a press conference, Trump described the raid as “the worst weaponization of a political opponent in the history of the world,” linking it to his loss in what he has repeatedly called the “rigged” 2020 election.

Donald Trump Shares Details of FBI Raid on Mar-a-Lago

Trump recounted the events of the FBI search, saying, “They raided, illegally, my house in Florida, Mar-A-Lago. They went through the drawers of my young son. They went through all the drawers and cabinets of the First Lady.”

He added, “She went ‘Wow, what happened?’ She’s very meticulous and this wasn’t very meticulous as she looked into the drawers and saw a mess.”

Friends of Melania Trump have previously stated that she felt “violated” by the raid, claiming that FBI agents “contaminated” her bedroom, including her closet and underwear drawer.

Donald Trump on Joe Biden’s Raids

For years, Trump has labeled the raid as “illegal” and accused the Biden administration of a political “witch hunt.” He has also repeatedly claimed, without evidence, that the 2020 election was stolen – a narrative that contributed to the January 6, 2021, insurrection at the US Capitol.

In March, the FBI returned records seized during the Mar-a-Lago search, though it remains unclear whether any classified documents were among them. At the time, Trump praised the return of the materials, posting on Truth Social that the documents “will someday be part of the Trump Presidential Library,” adding, “I did absolutely nothing wrong.”

Wednesday’s press conference primarily addressed the administration’s efforts to deploy National Guard troops to Democratic-led cities nationwide – a move Trump said has become a “passion” of his.

