Donald Trump Says That Coca Cola Agrees To Use Sugarcane In Beverages In US

US President Donald Trump announced that Coca-Cola has agreed to use cane sugar in its U.S. beverages following his discussions with the company. “I have been speaking to Coca-Cola about using REAL Cane Sugar in Coke in the United States, and they have agreed to do so,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

He thanked Coca-Cola’s leadership for the decision. A Coca-Cola spokesperson responded by saying the company looks forward to sharing new product details soon and expressed appreciation for Trump’s enthusiasm for their beverages.

Coca-Cola Prepares to Shift Away From High-Fructose Corn Syrup

Coca-Cola typically uses high-fructose corn syrup as a sweetener in U.S. products, while opting for cane sugar in markets outside the country. The company has not provided a timeline for the switch in the U.S. but acknowledged changes are underway.

Trump’s announcement aligns with broader efforts under his administration’s “Make America Healthy Again” (MAHA) initiative, which seeks to encourage food companies to adopt cleaner formulations and eliminate artificial ingredients, including dyes and sweeteners.

MAHA Commission Targets Dietary Reform in Processed Foods

The MAHA Commission, a task force launched by Trump and chaired by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., continues to advocate for dietary reform. Kennedy has criticized sugar consumption in the American diet and emphasized whole food choices. A May report released by the commission highlighted the potential link between high-fructose corn syrup and childhood obesity. The report recommended reducing its presence in processed foods and beverages as part of a broader public health push.

Industry leaders from the corn sector raised concerns about Coca-Cola’s decision. Corn Refiners Association President and CEO John Bode warned that replacing high-fructose corn syrup with cane sugar could cost manufacturing jobs, reduce farm income, and increase sugar imports without offering significant nutritional advantages.

“Replacing high fructose corn syrup with cane sugar doesn’t make sense,” Bode stated. The association emphasized its stance on the economic implications of altering the sweetener supply chain.

