Caught On Cam! Massive Earthquake Of 7.2 Magnitude, Father Rushes To Save Kids, Tsunami Warning Issued

A major 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck approximately 88 km (55 miles) south of Sand Point, Alaska, late Monday, with a reported depth of 36 kilometers, according to the National Tsunami Warning Center (NTWC). The seismic activity triggered an official tsunami warning for parts of South Alaska and the Alaska Peninsula.

The NTWC confirmed that coastal communities are under alert as authorities assess potential tsunami wave threats. Emergency services urged residents in vulnerable zones to move to higher ground immediately.

Video footage from the region captured the intense shaking inside a home as the earthquake struck. In the clip, a father is seen quickly grabbing his two children and rushing them to safety while household items rattle and fall around them.

No casualties or major structural damage have been reported so far, but assessments are ongoing. Local officials are monitoring aftershocks and coordinating emergency responses across the affected zones.

In a span of just 30 minutes, the region near Sand Point, Alaska experienced a series of moderate earthquakes, intensifying seismic concerns following the earlier 7.2-magnitude quake. The first tremor, measuring 3.8 in magnitude, struck 99 km south of Sand Point, followed closely by a 4.1-magnitude quake located approximately 89 km from the same area. These back-to-back quakes, reported by Earthquake Alerts (@QuakesToday), occurred on Tuesday morning and indicate continued tectonic activity in the Alaska Peninsula, a region known for its proximity to the Pacific Ring of Fire.

