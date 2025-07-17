LIVE TV
Home > World > Massive Earthquake Of Magnitude 7.2 Shakes Alaska Peninsula, Tsunami Warning Issued

Massive Earthquake Of Magnitude 7.2 Shakes Alaska Peninsula, Tsunami Warning Issued

A powerful 7.3-magnitude earthquake struck 88 km south of Sand Point, Alaska, prompting a tsunami warning for parts of South Alaska and the Alaska Peninsula, according to the NTWC. Authorities initiated emergency protocols as seismic activity continues in the region.

Earthquake Of Magnitude 7.2 In Alaska
Earthquake Of Magnitude 7.2 In Alaska

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Last Updated: July 17, 2025 03:10:19 IST

A massive earthquake of magnitude 7.2 hits approximately 88 kilometers (55 miles) south of Sand Point, Alaska, Wednesday afternoon around 1:00 pm GMT-8 night, triggering an immediate tsunami warning for parts of South Alaska and the Alaska Peninsula, according to the National Tsunami Warning Center (NTWC).

The tremor, which originated at a depth of approximately 36 kilometers, was recorded at around 10:48 p.m. local time.

Tsunami Warning Issued for Coastal Regions

Following the earthquake, the NTWC issued a Tsunami Warning for coastal areas along South Alaska and the Alaska Peninsula, including Chignik Bay, Cold Bay, Sand Point, and Perryville. Emergency sirens were activated, and officials urged residents to move to higher ground immediately.

Monitoring Continues as Authorities Urge Caution

As tsunami risk remains under evaluation, authorities continue to monitor wave activity along Alaska’s southern coast. The NTWC confirmed it will issue updates as more data becomes available. Local officials are coordinating with FEMA, NOAA, and other federal agencies to manage the situation and respond to any emerging threats.

