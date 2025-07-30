Home > World > Golf, Gaza & The Trump Brand: How US President’s Scotland Trip Unfolded

Golf, Gaza & The Trump Brand: How US President’s Scotland Trip Unfolded

President Donald Trump ended a five-day Scotland trip by opening a new golf course tied to his family brand. While in Scotland, he commented on Gaza's hunger crisis, Jeffrey Epstein, and wind turbines he opposes. The trip also included trade talks with EU leaders and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

President Donald Trump opened a new golf course in Scotland, promoted Trump brand, and weighed in on Gaza crisis and Jeffrey Epstein as part of a five-day trip. Photo/X.
President Donald Trump opened a new golf course in Scotland, promoted Trump brand, and weighed in on Gaza crisis and Jeffrey Epstein as part of a five-day trip. Photo/X.

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Published: July 30, 2025 00:52:00 IST

President Donald Trump capped his five-day Scotland trip on Tuesday by ceremonially opening a new golf course in Balmedie, part of his family’s Trump International Golf Links, The Associated Press reported. The visit — blending business, diplomacy and personal touches — focussed largely on promoting the Trump brand in a country where his mother was born, the report said.

Wearing a white “USA” cap and flanked by sons Eric and Donald Jr., Trump cut the red ribbon with golden scissors. “This has been an unbelievable development,” Trump reportedly said, calling it a “labor of love” by Eric, who designed the course.

Eric Trump, while referring to his father Donald, said, “This was his passion project,” as reported by the US-based news agency. Following the ribbon-cutting ceremony, the trio played the first hole alongside professional golfers, planning to target a full 18 holes, the report further said.

“He likes the course, ladies and gentlemen,” Eric joked after Trump’s solid opening drive.

The new course is the third Trump-owned golf property in Scotland, joining Turnberry and an earlier course near Aberdeen. Public rounds are set to begin from 13 August.

Business and a Bit of Diplomacy

Meanwhile, Trump also met with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, discussing a preliminary trade framework with the bloc.

However, a substantial chunk of the Trump’s visit to Scotland centered on his golf empire. Since his assets are held in a trust and run by his sons during his presidency, any revenue proceeds generated from the course would likely benefit him after his tenure in the POTUS office.

Trump Speaks on Gaza, Epstein and Wind Turbines

Trump also addressed several global issues. On Gaza, he said he was concerned about hunger, countering Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s claims that there was “no starvation” in the war-ravaged territory.

“Based on television, I would say not particularly, because those children look very hungry,” he said, according to AP.

Trump also said he had ordered disgraced financier and child sex abuser Jeffrey Epstein out of his private club because “he stole people that worked for me.”

A longtime critic of wind farms, Trump again railed against turbines near the new course. On the “Pod Force One” podcast, he called them “ugly windmills” and a “shame,” adding, “It kills the birds, ruins the look… Environmentally, it’s horrible.”

ALSO READ: Trump Hints at Possible New Levies of 20–25% Tariffs on Indian Imports Amid US-India Trade Talks

Tags: home-hero-pos-5

RELATED News

Trump Hints at Possible New Levies of 20–25% Tariffs on Indian Imports Amid US-India Trade Talks
Hope Hicks Joins Megyn Kelly’s Media Company as COO
Trump Administration’s EPA Moves to Overturn Key Climate Change Regulation
North Korea Says Kim-Trump Ties ‘Not Bad,’ But Rules Out Denuclearisation
After France, UK To Recognize Palestine At UN This September – Unless Israel Meets These Conditions

LATEST NEWS

Rajnath Singh: India Ready For Decisive Action If Pakistan Provokes Again
Golf, Gaza & The Trump Brand: How US President’s Scotland Trip Unfolded
Amit Shah To Table Resolution In Lok Sabha To Extend President’s Rule In Manipur
Anurag Basu Shuts Down Reshoot Rumors — Kartik Aaryan’s Film Set to Release On Time!
Karnataka Lokayukta Raids Unearth ₹24.44 Crore In Assets From 5 Officials
Nivin Pauly Accuses Producer P. A. Shamnas of Forgery Over Action Hero Biju-2 Title Rights
Priya Sachdev Kapur Steps Into ₹30,000 Crore Estate Dispute After Sunjay Kapur’s Death
How Ruben Amorim’s Pitch Beat Champions League Clubs To Win Bryan Mbeumo?
Divya Deshmukh: Historic Win at the FIDE Women’s World Cup and Grandmaster Title at 19
From Bayern Munich To Vancouver: Thomas Muller Crafts His Own Legacy
Golf, Gaza & The Trump Brand: How US President’s Scotland Trip Unfolded

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Golf, Gaza & The Trump Brand: How US President’s Scotland Trip Unfolded

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Golf, Gaza & The Trump Brand: How US President’s Scotland Trip Unfolded
Golf, Gaza & The Trump Brand: How US President’s Scotland Trip Unfolded
Golf, Gaza & The Trump Brand: How US President’s Scotland Trip Unfolded
Golf, Gaza & The Trump Brand: How US President’s Scotland Trip Unfolded

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?