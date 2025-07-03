Donald Trump Secures Major Win as ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’ Clears Congress

The House of Representatives on Thursday narrowly passed President Donald Trump’s hallmark legislation, in a major win, the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, that cements a major piece of his second-term agenda just in time for July 4 celebrations. The vote, which ended 218-214, shows a significant moment for the administration as the bill now heads to the President’s desk for final approval.

The broad legislation, that earlier cleared the Senate 51-50 on a tie-breaking vote by Vice President J.D. Vance, invests $4.5 trillion in continuing the 2017 Trump-era tax breaks. It increases spending for the military, and speed up funding for mass deportation operations, all core planks of Trump’s re-election effort.

One Big Beautiful Bill raised controversy

However, the bill has also raised critical controversy over its deep Medicaid cuts and cuts to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). As many as 17 million Americans might lose health insurance coverage under it, according to estimates, while critics fear that hospitals in rural areas might be forced to close due to the policy changes.

Mike Johnson, the House Speaker was crucial in passing the Big Beautiful bill, staying overnight in talks to bring together a fractured Republican caucus.

The last vote was postponed close to nine hours after a cliffhanger filibuster attempt by Hakeem Jeffries, House Democratic Leader who decried the bill as a “disgusting abomination” that betrays working-class Americans.

Donald Trump reacts on One Big Beautiful Bill

President Trump reacted on Truth Social minutes after the vote, celebrating the result as “one of the most consequential Bills ever passed,” and declared the United States the “HOTTEST Country” in the world. The bill is set to be signed into law on July 4, with a celebratory event already planned by the White House.

Aside from domestic repercussions, the bill also takes major steps in energy policy, doing away with subsidies for electric vehicles and clean energy. The move has ignited a public battle with Elon Musk, formerly an outspoken Trump supporter, who has termed the change “shortsighted and catastrophic.”

