Donald Trump To Get Nobel Peace Prize For Brokering Ceasefire With Thailand, Says Cambodian Deputy PM Chantho: Here’s All You Need To Know

The Nobel Peace Prize is the highest-profile international award which is given to a person who has done the most to 'advance fellowship between nations'

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: August 1, 2025 18:26:00 IST

US President Donald Trump is all set to be nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize by Cambodia for halting the country’s recent border conflict with Thailand. The news was shared on Friday by Cambodia’s deputy prime minister Sun Chanthol. According to a report by Reuters, Chanthol was asked to confirm Cambodia’s plan to nominate Trump for the prize. To this, he responded with a “yes.”

The report further stated that Chanthol thanked Trump for bringing a halt to the border conflict. He added that the US President deserved to be nominated for the prize.

The Nobel Peace Prize is the highest-profile international award which is given to a person who has done the most to “advance fellowship between nations”. 

Cambodia not the first country to do so

Earlier, Pakistan also nominated the US President for the Nobel Peace Prize for working to resolve the recent conflict with India. 

Notably, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also stated that he had nominated Trump for the prize.

According to Reuters, a call by Donald Trump last week broke a deadlock in efforts to end the heaviest fighting between Thailand and Cambodia in over a decade, leading to a ceasefire negotiated in Malaysia on Monday.

Following the truce announcement, White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt had earlier stated in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that Trump made it happen. She said, “Give him the Nobel Peace Prize.” 

What led to the conflict between Thailand and Cambodia?

Tensions between both the South Asian nations escalated after a deadly battle at the border. Several people were killed on both sides, most of whom were civilians. 
 
Notably, the conflict dates back a century. It began when the borders were drawn between them after the French occupation of Cambodia.

According to a BBC report, things became hostile in 2008, when Cambodia tried to register an 11th century temple located in the disputed area as a Unesco World Heritage Site. Since then, there have been clashes between the nations on several occasions. 

Meanwhile, the latest conflict escalated after a Cambodian soldier was killed in a clash in May. In recent weeks, both nations have also imposed border restrictions on one another.

