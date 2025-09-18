Donald Trump Gets Record-Breaking Royal Welcome By King Charles, 41-Gun Salute And Largest Guard Of Honour | VIDEO
Donald Trump Gets Record-Breaking Royal Welcome By King Charles, 41-Gun Salute And Largest Guard Of Honour | VIDEO

US President Donald Trump received a lavish Windsor Castle welcome, featuring royal carriages, a 41-gun salute, and the largest guard of honour ever assembled for a state visit, celebrating the enduring US-UK “special relationship.”

Donald Trump’s Windsor Castle visit dazzled with royal carriages, Red Arrows flypast, and the biggest guard of honour in memory. Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: September 18, 2025 12:17:58 IST

US President Donald Trump received a lavish welcome at Windsor Castle on Wednesday, with a royal carriage procession, a dazzling air display by the Red Arrows, and the largest guard of honour ever assembled for a state visit. The visit, his second official trip to the United Kingdom, showcased the full splendour of British pageantry.  

Donald Trump Receives A Royal Welcome  

The day began in the private Walled Garden of Windsor, where Prince William and Princess Catherine greeted President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump after their arrival by Marine One. From there, the couple was escorted to King Charles III and Queen Camilla, as the Royal Standard flew over the castle to signal the historic occasion.  

A royal salute followed as the king, queen, and the Prince and Princess of Wales welcomed the president and first lady. Trump and King Charles then travelled in the gilded Irish State Coach – traditionally reserved for the State Opening of Parliament and famously used at Queen Elizabeth II’s wedding – while the first lady, wearing a maroon wide-brimmed hat, rode with Queen Camilla in a second carriage.  

Largest Guard of Honour in Memory  

Inside the castle grounds, the ceremonial welcome reached unprecedented scale. Trump inspected the assembled troops as massed bagpipes played and a 41-gun salute echoed across Windsor. The display featured 120 horses and 1,300 members of the British military, making it the largest guard of honour in living memory.  

The day’s spectacle continued with a state banquet inside Windsor Castle. Although a planned flypast by F-35 jets from both the UK and US militaries was cancelled due to poor weather, the Royal Air Force’s Red Arrows roared overhead, leaving trails of red, white, and blue smoke.  

Trump described the event with King Charles III as “one of the highest honours of my life,” and paid a quiet tribute at St George’s Chapel by placing a wreath at Queen Elizabeth II’s tomb.  

Donald Trump Praises “Special Relationship”  

During his remarks, Trump celebrated Britain’s influence on literature, history, and the arts, declaring that the word “special” barely captured the depth of US-UK ties. “Together we’ve done more good for humanity than any two countries in all of history,” he said.  

Known for his love of grandeur, the president also slipped in a pointed comment about his predecessor, saying the United States was “sick” a year ago under Democratic President Joe Biden.  

Also Read: Donald Trump Names India, Pakistan, China Among 23 Major Drug Transit And Producing Nations | FULL LIST

Tags: donald trumpTrump royal fmily visituk royal family

Donald Trump Gets Record-Breaking Royal Welcome By King Charles, 41-Gun Salute And Largest Guard Of Honour | VIDEO

