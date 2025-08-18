Donald Trump Wants Ukraine to Accept These Two Demands to End War ‘Immediately’

US President Donald Trump on Sunday delivered a blunt message to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, declaring that Kyiv could “end the war with Russia almost immediately” if it chose, but only by abandoning ambitions to join NATO and renouncing any claim to Crimea.

Posting on Truth Social, Trump wrote: “President Zelenskyy of Ukraine can end the war with Russia almost immediately, if he wants to, or he can continue to fight. Remember how it started. No getting back Obama-given Crimea (12 years ago, without a shot being fired!), and NO GOING INTO NATO BY UKRAINE. Some things never change!!!”

Donald Trump is Set to Meet Ukraine’s President Zelensky

The comments came ahead of a scheduled meeting between the two leaders in Washington on Monday. They followed Trump’s summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Friday, which he admitted produced “little progress” toward halting the conflict. Trump insisted he was pursuing a “peace deal” rather than a simple ceasefire, stressing that Putin was ready to negotiate and that the decision now rested with Zelensky.

According to the White House, Trump spoke to Zelensky in a “lengthy call” while flying back from Alaska and later briefed NATO allies. Zelensky, in a post on X, confirmed the conversation, thanking Trump for the Washington invitation and emphasizing that U.S. strength “has an impact on the development of the situation.” He added that Trump shared details of his talks with Putin.

Donald Trump Claims Russia and Ukraine Want US Involvement in Peace Deal

Following the Alaska summit, Trump claimed both Putin and Zelensky wanted him directly involved in negotiations and vowed he “will be there.” Zelensky later expressed support for a possible trilateral meeting between Ukraine, the U.S., and Russia.

The two leaders last met in June during the NATO summit, where tensions flared after Trump accused Zelensky of being “not ready for peace” and of having “disrespected” the United States during his February visit to the White House.

Monday’s talks come as both sides search for a breakthrough. While Trump has signaled confidence that a broader settlement is possible, his Alaska meeting with Putin failed to yield tangible results on ending the war.

