LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc
LIVE TV
Home > World > Donald Trump Wants Ukraine to Accept These Two Demands to End War ‘Immediately’

Donald Trump Wants Ukraine to Accept These Two Demands to End War ‘Immediately’

US President Donald Trump told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that Kyiv could end the war with Russia “immediately” by dropping NATO ambitions and claims to Crimea. His remarks came before their Washington meeting, following a Putin summit in Alaska that showed little progress toward peace.

Donald Trump says he wants a “peace deal” between Russia and Ukraine rather than a simple ceasefire
Donald Trump says he wants a “peace deal” between Russia and Ukraine rather than a simple ceasefire

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Published: August 18, 2025 08:55:00 IST

US President Donald Trump on Sunday delivered a blunt message to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, declaring that Kyiv could “end the war with Russia almost immediately” if it chose, but only by abandoning ambitions to join NATO and renouncing any claim to Crimea.

Posting on Truth Social, Trump wrote: “President Zelenskyy of Ukraine can end the war with Russia almost immediately, if he wants to, or he can continue to fight. Remember how it started. No getting back Obama-given Crimea (12 years ago, without a shot being fired!), and NO GOING INTO NATO BY UKRAINE. Some things never change!!!”

Donald Trump is Set to Meet Ukraine’s President Zelensky

The comments came ahead of a scheduled meeting between the two leaders in Washington on Monday. They followed Trump’s summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Friday, which he admitted produced “little progress” toward halting the conflict. Trump insisted he was pursuing a “peace deal” rather than a simple ceasefire, stressing that Putin was ready to negotiate and that the decision now rested with Zelensky.

According to the White House, Trump spoke to Zelensky in a “lengthy call” while flying back from Alaska and later briefed NATO allies. Zelensky, in a post on X, confirmed the conversation, thanking Trump for the Washington invitation and emphasizing that U.S. strength “has an impact on the development of the situation.” He added that Trump shared details of his talks with Putin.

Donald Trump Claims Russia and Ukraine Want US Involvement in Peace Deal

Following the Alaska summit, Trump claimed both Putin and Zelensky wanted him directly involved in negotiations and vowed he “will be there.” Zelensky later expressed support for a possible trilateral meeting between Ukraine, the U.S., and Russia.

The two leaders last met in June during the NATO summit, where tensions flared after Trump accused Zelensky of being “not ready for peace” and of having “disrespected” the United States during his February visit to the White House.

Monday’s talks come as both sides search for a breakthrough. While Trump has signaled confidence that a broader settlement is possible, his Alaska meeting with Putin failed to yield tangible results on ending the war.

Also Read: Trump’s Truth Social Repost Shocks World: Suggests Ukraine May Have To Give Up Land To Russia

Tags: donald trumprussiaukraine

RELATED News

Why Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s India Visit Is Crucial Amid Trump’s Tariff War?
Flash Floods Ravage Pakistan Occupied Gilgit Baltistan, 35 Dead and Thousands Stranded
This River Flows Through More Countries Than Any Other in the World-Guess Which One?
Israel: IDF Says Armed Terrorist Cell Eliminated In This Key Area, All You Need To Know
Vladimir Putin’s Russia Wants This Key Ukrainian Region For Peace Deal: Here’s Why It Matters

LATEST NEWS

“We’re Alive”: Elvish Yadav Responds After Gunmen Open Fire At His Gurugram Home
Denzel Washington Says He Doesn’t Care About Cancel Culture: You Can’t Be Cancelled If You Haven’t Signed Up
John Metchie III Traded To Eagles: A Fresh Start For The Canadian Wide Receiver
Will WWE Bring Back The Crown Jewel Championships In 2025? Insiders Weigh In
Gadar 3 Is All Set To Roll With Sunny Deol But Ameesha Patel Will Return To Franchise Only On THIS Condition
Will Apple Skip iPhone 18 In 2026? Foldable iPhone Steals The Spotlight
‘Retire Like Virat Kohli If Respect Is Imperiled’ Former Pakistani Bowler To Babar Azam
YG Founder Yang Hyun Suk Spills On BLACKPINK’s 2025 Comeback, ‘Album To Be Out By…’
Aaron Pico Breaks Silence After UFC Debut Loss: ‘My Story Is Not Over’
Taylor Swift Breaks Silence On Happy Gilmore 2 Cameo Rumours: I Can Deny
Donald Trump Wants Ukraine to Accept These Two Demands to End War ‘Immediately’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Donald Trump Wants Ukraine to Accept These Two Demands to End War ‘Immediately’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Donald Trump Wants Ukraine to Accept These Two Demands to End War ‘Immediately’
Donald Trump Wants Ukraine to Accept These Two Demands to End War ‘Immediately’
Donald Trump Wants Ukraine to Accept These Two Demands to End War ‘Immediately’
Donald Trump Wants Ukraine to Accept These Two Demands to End War ‘Immediately’

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?