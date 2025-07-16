Donald Trump Wants Ukraine To Use Only Defensive Force Against Russia

US President Donald Trump has said Ukraine must not use offensive weapons against Russia and should only defend itself against Russian assaults.

A reporter asked Trump about his views on Ukraine’s response to Russian drone attacks and if Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky should order an attack on Moscow.

In response, Trump said, “No, he shouldn’t target Moscow.”

This comes after the American president threatened Russia with severe sanctions if it fails to stop the war against Ukraine.

Will The US President Be Able To Bring Peace?

Donald Trump had pledged to stop the war between Russia and Ukraine when he became president.

This also included the stoppage of American aid in the form of weapons, worth billions of dollars, to Ukraine.

Moscow and Kyiv then negotiated terms and conditions to end the war, but the results were fruitless, apart from prisoner exchanges.

Russia has also repeatedly rejected ceasefire calls and has kept pounding Ukraine with drones and missiles.

The Kremlin said that more time is required to reply to Trump’s threat of harsher sanctions.

“It seems that such a decision made in Washington and in NATO countries and directly in Brussels will be perceived by Kyiv not as a signal for peace but for the continuation of the war,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted as saying by the local media.

Calling Trump’s warning “very serious,” he said that the Kremlin “certainly needs time to analyze what was said in Washington.”

Russia Ponders Responses Over Trump’s Threats

Moscow has safeguarded itself from earlier American sanctions by massive expenditure on soldiers and weapons.

It also includes exporting energy to China and India after Europe stopped buying fuel from Russia.

While the European Union has welcomed Trump’s decision to impose sanctions if Russia doesn’t agree to peace, it wants the US to send more weapons.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said, “We welcome President Trump’s announcement to send more weapons to Ukraine, although we would like to see the US share the burden.”

Meanwhile, Donald Trump has suggested that Europe must spend more on defense and import from US manufacturers. He stated that for a long time, Washington has spent a lot on NATO.

Thousands have been killed in Ukraine since Russia began its full-scale invasion in 2022, and millions left their homes in various parts of the country due to repeated Russian assaults.

