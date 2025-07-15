Explained: Why Ukraine Wants More Patriot Missiles and How They Can Help Stop Russian Attacks

As Russian missiles and drones continue to ravage Ukrainian cities, a renewed push is underway to deliver more advanced air defense systems to Kyiv. Most notable among those is the Patriot missile system — a powerful yet expensive technology that Ukraine hopes will assist in shielding its skies. But what exactly are Patriots, why are they so sought after, and will they really make a difference? Here’s a detailed breakdown of what we know so far.

What Is the Patriot Missile System?

The Patriot (short for Phased Array Tracking Radar for Intercept on Target) is the backbone of the US and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) air defense. Developed by Raytheon Technologies in the 1980s, it has evolved into one of the most advanced surface-to-air missile systems in the world, according to a report published by Reuters.

Each Patriot battery, per a recent CNN report, includes:

A radar unit to detect threats

A control station

Power and communication units

Six to eight missile launchers (each with up to 16 interceptors)

It’s a fully mobile setup, typically operated by a crew of about 90 people, although only three are needed to fire it during combat.

Reports suggest Patriot systems can intercept aircraft, cruise missiles and short-range ballistic missiles. According to a Reuters report, their radar has a range of over 150 km (93 miles), and the missiles can engage targets at up to 35 km (21.7 miles) altitude.

Why Does Ukraine Want Patriot Missile System So Badly?

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been publicly urging more Patriot batteries, especially as Russia ramps up its aerial offensive.

“Ukraine has said it needs 10 new Patriot batteries to protect itself against Russia’s increased onslaught of missiles and drones,” CNN reported. To this date, Ukraine is believed to have six operational Patriot systems — two from the US, two from Germany, one from Romania, and one jointly donated by Germany and the Netherlands, according to UK-based weapons monitoring group Action on Armed Violence cited by CNN.

Patriots recently proved their effectiveness in real-time combat. In May 2023, Ukraine reportedly used the system to shoot down a Russian Kinzhal missile, which Moscow claimed was hypersonic.

Patriot system, reports say, also helped intercept 13 out of 14 Iranian missiles aimed at a US base in Qatar last month, showing their reliability in practical scenarios.

How Much Does A Patriot Missile System Cost?

A single Patriot battery costs over $1 billion, according to a CNN report, which cited estimates from the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS). Each interceptor missile alone costs around $4 million. That’s a steep price for any given nation deploying them to destroy $50,000 drones.

Analysts have warned that the system’s coverage area — reported to be around 100 to 200 square kilometers per battery — is not huge in a country as vast as Ukraine. This in turn, experts say, is why Kyiv insists on acquiring several more.

“It’s our most stressed force element,” CNN quoted US Army Vice Chief of Staff Gen. James Mingus, as saying at CSIS. Mingus further pointed out that some Patriot units, like the one in Qatar, have been deployed for over 500 days straight.

Who’s Paying for the New Patriots?

President Donald Trump recently announced that more Patriots would be sent to Ukraine, although he didn’t specify details on the number of units being sent or the timeline of their dispatch. Trump, however, suggested through his remarks that Europe would foot the bill.

“We basically are going to send them various pieces of very sophisticated military and they’re going to pay us 100 percent for them,” Trump reportedly said.

Germany has already agreed to finance at least two new batteries, and German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius is in Washington discussing the logistics with American officials. According to Reuters, Trump also said some of the 17 Patriot batteries already ordered by other countries could be diverted to Ukraine “very quickly.”

Will Other Countries Also Contribute to Ukraine’s Arsenal?

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte mentioned that other countries, including Finland, Denmark, Sweden and Norway could also contribute systems, though he didn’t specify whether those would be Patriots.

Meanwhile, some in the US and NATO have raised concerns about thinning inventories. And some others, like retired US General Wesley Clark, have argued that defense alone isn’t enough. “If you want to really stop this, you have got to strike Russia and you’ve got to strike deep. You have to shoot the archer and not the arrows coming in,” Clark said, per CNN.

How Is Russia Responding?

The Kremlin has repeatedly warned against supplying Patriots to Ukraine, viewing it as an escalation. Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova recently said the move “would delay the chances of peace,” as reported by Reuters.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, for his part, has reportedly said, “The fact remains that the supply of weapons, ammunition, and military equipment from the United States continued and continues to Ukraine.”

Even President Donald Trump, who only recently expressed disappointment with Russian President Vladimir Putin, again, had said, “He will talk so beautifully and then he’ll bomb people at night. We don’t like that.”

