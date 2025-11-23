LIVE TV
Home > World > Donald Trump’s New Winter Look Sparks Frenzy: Internet Claims He’s ‘Copying’ Zohran Mamdani’s Signature Style

Donald Trump’s new sleek winter look went viral, with the internet claiming he’s ‘copying’ NYC Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani’s youthful, tailored style. The subtle style shift sparked fashion debates and political buzz over whether it’s imitation or a soft political statement.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: November 23, 2025 16:18:02 IST

Ever since a recent meeting between the former President Donald Trump and New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani, the internet has been taken over by a new fashion frenzy. The meeting between the two politicians with such different backgrounds was marked by unexpected friendliness and was another thing that became the talk of the town; it was the winter clothes of the former President that seemingly had changed.

Trump who for a long time has been wearing dark suits and his typical long ties appeared more relaxed but still fitted, and this was easy to point out as a similarity with Mamdani’s well-established and youthful style. The internet made a quick judgment that the former President was indeed trying to mimic the young and progressive Democratic Socialists in order to open a discussion as to whether this was a real wardrobe change or a deliberate sign of respect or maybe even an imitation towards the new political star.

Viral Fashion Frenzy

The viral talk was based on a few undeniable facts in the media coverage which were hard to miss. Mamdani, known for his simple yet sharp style often consisting of a well-tailored dark suit, slender tie, and lace-up boots has always given an impression of being a professional who is easy to approach.



As soon as their meeting was over, pictures of Trump dressed in a similar toned, sleek suit were released; the suit was said to be shorter, less voluminous, and with a more modest tie knot.

Their similarity was so striking that it caused a stir in the social media, and the hashtag #TrumpMamdaniStyle was almost instantly on top. The public particularly enjoyed the idea of two completely opposite political figures who had once hurled nasty accusations at each other finding something in common through their dressing styles.

The Political Style Statement

The transformation is seen as a possible political style statement rather than just a coincidence. The initial tense anticipation of the meeting was to be neutralized by the admiration and collaboration that both leaders had soon communicated, and even the pundits were startled.

Trump’s subtly different look could be taken as a way to convey a younger, urban, and affordability-conscious image in a more modern way, possibly even to Mamdani’s proposed image. Mamdani, on the other hand, uses his fashion which consists of simple, affordable suits and subtle cultural accessories like a red sutra thread, to constantly assert his identity as a leader of the working class.

The visual parallel may suggest a surprising and possibly strategic softening of Trump’s habitual, high-status presentation that was to be symbolic bridging of the ideological divide that the two leaders committed to overcoming for the sake of New York, whether intentional imitation or subconscious influence.

First published on: Nov 23, 2025 4:18 PM IST
QUICK LINKS