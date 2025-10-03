Drone sightings disrupt Munich airport, halt flights and impact thousands

Oct 3 (Reuters) – Germany's Munich airport said early on Friday that drone sightings on Thursday evening had forced air traffic control to suspend operations, leading to the cancellation of 17 flights and disrupting travel for nearly 3,000 passengers. Another 15 arriving flights were diverted to Stuttgart, Nuremberg, Vienna and Frankfurt, the airport said in a statement. (Reporting by Gnaneshwar Rajan in Bengaluru; Editing by Jamie Freed)

