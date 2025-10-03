LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
How to book lionel Messi tickets donald trump Journalist Rajiv Pratap business news Asia Cup 2025 Final How to book lionel Messi tickets donald trump Journalist Rajiv Pratap business news Asia Cup 2025 Final How to book lionel Messi tickets donald trump Journalist Rajiv Pratap business news Asia Cup 2025 Final How to book lionel Messi tickets donald trump Journalist Rajiv Pratap business news Asia Cup 2025 Final
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
How to book lionel Messi tickets donald trump Journalist Rajiv Pratap business news Asia Cup 2025 Final How to book lionel Messi tickets donald trump Journalist Rajiv Pratap business news Asia Cup 2025 Final How to book lionel Messi tickets donald trump Journalist Rajiv Pratap business news Asia Cup 2025 Final How to book lionel Messi tickets donald trump Journalist Rajiv Pratap business news Asia Cup 2025 Final
LIVE TV
Home > World > Drone sightings disrupt Munich airport, halt flights and impact thousands

Drone sightings disrupt Munich airport, halt flights and impact thousands

Drone sightings disrupt Munich airport, halt flights and impact thousands

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 3, 2025 06:19:02 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Drone sightings disrupt Munich airport, halt flights and impact thousands

Oct 3 (Reuters) – Germany's Munich airport said early on Friday that drone sightings on Thursday evening had forced air traffic control to suspend operations, leading to the cancellation of 17 flights and disrupting travel for nearly 3,000 passengers. Another 15 arriving flights were diverted to Stuttgart, Nuremberg, Vienna and Frankfurt, the airport said in a statement. (Reporting by Gnaneshwar Rajan in Bengaluru; Editing by Jamie Freed)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 3, 2025 6:19 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Indians Can Get Permanent Residency In One Of Europe’s Wealthiest Countries, Here’s How
BRIEF-Kreditbanken Raises 2025 Pre-Tax Profit Outlook To DKK 180-200 Mln
US Government Shutdown Day 3: ‘Thousands’ Of Layoffs Soon? White House Warns…
Italy service sector growth strengthens in September, PMI shows
This Indian Techie Lands Job Interviews At Meta, Uber, Amazon, She Finally Joins…

LATEST NEWS

Stock market Today: Closing Bell | Indian Markets Close Higher: Sensex Up 224 Points, Nifty Near 24,900
Biggest IPO? Tata Capital’s Rs.15,511 Cr Issue Could Change How You Grow Your Wealth
Akshay Kumar And Saif Ali Khan Reunite With Kajol, Twinkle Khanna On Two Much; Main Khiladi Tu Anari Hookstep Returns!
Australia vs New Zealand 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch AUS vs NZ match live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps online in India?
Pace Digitek IPO Updates: Listing Date, Grey Market Premium, And Subscription Details
Mamata Banerjee Condemns DVC Over Unannounced Water Release During Bijoya Dashami
ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 Points Table: Updated Rankings During India vs West Indies Series
OpenAI asks court to dismiss trade-secret lawsuit from Musk's xAI
Will Virat Kohli Stay With RCB If It’s Sold In 2026? Here’s What We Know
Final Destination: Bloodlines OTT Release In India – When, Where, And How To Stream This Suspense Thriller
Drone sightings disrupt Munich airport, halt flights and impact thousands

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Drone sightings disrupt Munich airport, halt flights and impact thousands

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Drone sightings disrupt Munich airport, halt flights and impact thousands
Drone sightings disrupt Munich airport, halt flights and impact thousands
Drone sightings disrupt Munich airport, halt flights and impact thousands
Drone sightings disrupt Munich airport, halt flights and impact thousands

QUICK LINKS