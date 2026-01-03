LIVE TV
Home > World > 'Drug Trafficking Must Stop, Stolen Oil Must Be Returned': US Vice President JD Vance Backs Maduro's Capture After US Strikes

US Vice President JD Vance defended US military action in Venezuela after President Nicolás Maduro’s capture, citing narcoterrorism charges. Attorney General Pamela Bondi confirmed indictments as President Trump said Maduro and his wife were flown out to face US justice.

JD Vance defended US military action in Venezuela after President Nicolás Maduro’s capture. (Photo: X/@JDVance)
JD Vance defended US military action in Venezuela after President Nicolás Maduro’s capture. (Photo: X/@JDVance)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
January 3, 2026 21:28:57 IST

US Vice President JD Vance on Saturday defended the U.S. military action in Venezuela following the capture of President Nicolás Maduro, praising the special operations forces involved in the mission.

In a series of posts on X, Vance said Maduro faces multiple indictments in the United States on charges related to narcoterrorism, arguing that the operation was necessary to curb drug trafficking linked to the Venezuelan leadership.

Vance added that President Donald Trump had offered “multiple off-ramps” to Maduro but remained firm that illicit drug trade must end and what he termed “stolen oil” must be returned to the United States. Calling the mission “a truly impressive operation,” he said Maduro’s capture underscored that Trump “means what he says,” while lauding the bravery and precision of the U.S. special operators who carried it out.

To the people calling the American actions illegal, he added, “And PSA for everyone saying this was “illegal”: Maduro has multiple indictments in the United States for narcoterrorism. You don’t get to avoid justice for drug trafficking in the United States because you live in a palace in Caracas.”

US Attorney General Pamela Bondi on Saturday announced that captured “Venezuelan dictator” Nicolas Maduro has been charged with Narco-Terrorism and would face US justice.
In a post on X she said, “Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, have been indicted in the Southern District of New York.

Nicolas Maduro has been charged with Narco-Terrorism Conspiracy, Cocaine Importation Conspiracy, Possession of Machineguns and Destructive Devices, and Conspiracy to Possess Machineguns and Destructive Devices against the United States. They will soon face the full wrath of American justice on American soil in American courts.

On behalf of the entire U.S. DOJ, I would like to thank President Trump for having the courage to demand accountability on behalf of the American People, and a huge thank you to our brave military who conducted the incredible and highly successful mission to capture these two alleged international Narco- traffickers.

“The Attorney General’s remarks come as US President Donald Trump on Saturday said that the US had carried out a large strike against Venezuela during which the incumbent President Nicolas Maduro and his wife “were captured and flown out of the country”. Trump has repeatedly accused the Venezuelan President of presiding over what he has described as a “narco-terrorist” government.

“The United States of America has successfully carried out a large-scale strike against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolas Maduro, who has been, along with his wife, captured and flown out of the Country. This operation was done in conjunction with U.S. Law Enforcement. Details to follow.” the US President posted on Truth Social. 

(With ANI Inputs)

First published on: Jan 3, 2026 9:28 PM IST
