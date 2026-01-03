Venezuela-US Tensions LIVE UPDATES: Trump Confirms US Strikes On Venezuela, Maduro Captured With Wife After Explosions Rock Caracas

Venezuela-US Tensions LIVE UPDATES: Explosions Rock Caracas, Maduro Declares National Emergency After Trump Orders Military Strikes

Venezuela-US Tensions LIVE UPDATES: Explosions Rock Caracas, Maduro Declares National Emergency After Trump Orders Military Strikes (Picture Credits: X)

Venezuela: Venezuela was placed on high alert early Saturday after multiple explosions were reported in the capital, Caracas, triggering fears of a major security incident. Residents in several areas said loud blasts were heard, followed by plumes of dark smoke rising into the sky. A power outage was also reported in the southern parts of the city near a key military facility.

Authorities have not yet confirmed the exact cause or targets of the explosions, while visuals circulating on social media remain unverified.

Venezuela Accuses US Of Military Aggression, Declares National Emergency

In a swift response, the Venezuelan government accused the United States of “military aggression” and announced a national emergency. President Nicolás Maduro urged political and social organisations to activate nationwide mobilisation plans, calling for unity and vigilance to protect national sovereignty.

Officials, however, stopped short of providing details on casualties, damage, or those responsible for the blasts.

Tensions With Washington In Focus

The incident comes amid strained relations between Caracas and Washington. US President Donald Trump has previously made remarks suggesting possible action against the Maduro government, including comments that Maduro stepping aside would be “smart,” though no official military strategy has been outlined.

These statements have kept diplomatic channels tense and added to uncertainty among Venezuelans.

Flight Restrictions Add To Security Concerns

Further heightening concerns, the US Federal Aviation Administration imposed a ban on American commercial flights operating in Venezuelan airspace, citing ongoing military activity. The restriction was announced shortly before reports of the explosions surfaced, raising alarm over aviation safety in the region.

Security forces continue to guard strategic installations across Caracas as citizens and the international community await clarity on whether the incident was isolated or signals a wider escalation.