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Home > World > Dubai Airport Open or Closed Today (March 17, 2026)? UAE Airspace Reopens, Check Emirates Flight Status, Schedule Amid US-Israel-Iran War

Dubai Airport Open or Closed Today (March 17, 2026)? UAE Airspace Reopens, Check Emirates Flight Status, Schedule Amid US-Israel-Iran War

UAE Airspace Closure: In a recent update, the United Arab Emirates confirmed that air traffic operations have resumed normal functioning across the country following a temporary suspension triggered by rising regional tensions.

Dubai Airport Open or Closed Today (March 17, 2026)?
Dubai Airport Open or Closed Today (March 17, 2026)?

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: March 17, 2026 11:10:22 IST

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Dubai Airport Open or Closed Today (March 17, 2026)? UAE Airspace Reopens, Check Emirates Flight Status, Schedule Amid US-Israel-Iran War

UAE Airspace Closure: In a recent update, the United Arab Emirates confirmed that air traffic operations have resumed normal functioning across the country following a temporary suspension triggered by rising regional tensions. 

The announcement was made by the UAE General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) on its X handle, stating that, “Air traffic operations return to normal across UAE Airspace.”

UAE Airspace Closed or Open?

The authority said the temporary shutdown was a precautionary step taken after assessing aviation safety risks amid ongoing regional tensions and aerial threats in the Gulf. 

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The UAE General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) added that the situation continues ot be closely monitored. However, the latest update confirms that UAE airspace is now fully operational, enabling airlines to resume normal flight schedules across major airports. 

Dubai Airport Closed or Open Today?

 The temporary airspace restrictions disrupted operations at Dubai International Airport, one of the world’s busiest aviation hubs. However, the Dubai airport has now reopened and is gradually resuming flights. 

On March 16, airport authorities confirmed that flight operations were briefly suspended following an incident near the airport. A fire reported in the vicinity led to several disruptions, with some flights delayed, diverted, or put on hold. Normal operations began to resume gradually only after safety checks were completed. 

Emirates Flight Status

After a temporary suspension on March 16, Emirates said it will resume its reduced flight operations. Unfortunately, some flights on the March 16 schedule have been cancelled, said the airline. 

One of the flights impacted by the disruption was an Emirates service from Kochi to Dubai. Flight EK533, which departed from Cochin International Airport at around 4:30 am on Monday (March 16, 2026) with 325 passengers onboard, was forced to turn back mid-journey. 

About four hours into the flight, the aircraft was instructed to return due to the temporary closure of Dubai airport, and it subsequently landed back in Kochi.

First published on: Mar 17, 2026 11:07 AM IST
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Dubai Airport Open or Closed Today (March 17, 2026)? UAE Airspace Reopens, Check Emirates Flight Status, Schedule Amid US-Israel-Iran War

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Dubai Airport Open or Closed Today (March 17, 2026)? UAE Airspace Reopens, Check Emirates Flight Status, Schedule Amid US-Israel-Iran War
Dubai Airport Open or Closed Today (March 17, 2026)? UAE Airspace Reopens, Check Emirates Flight Status, Schedule Amid US-Israel-Iran War
Dubai Airport Open or Closed Today (March 17, 2026)? UAE Airspace Reopens, Check Emirates Flight Status, Schedule Amid US-Israel-Iran War
Dubai Airport Open or Closed Today (March 17, 2026)? UAE Airspace Reopens, Check Emirates Flight Status, Schedule Amid US-Israel-Iran War

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