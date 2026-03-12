Dubai Explosions: Loud Blasts Rock Downtown District That Houses Burj Khalifa, Bangs Heard A Day After Drone Attack At Dubai International Airport

Explosions were heard in downtown Dubai, the area that houses the world’s tallest tower, the Burj Khalifa, according to an AFP report, as Iran continues its military campaign across the Gulf region in response to US-Israeli attacks.

The report said at least one blast was particularly loud, with small clouds of smoke seen rising above a nearby residential neighbourhood.

Downtown Dubai: Blast Reported Near Iconic City District

Downtown Dubai is widely regarded as the city’s bustling ultra-modern hub, often described as the “Centre of Now.” The district is home not only to the Burj Khalifa but also to major landmarks such as the Dubai Mall and the choreographed Dubai Fountain.

Authorities have not yet confirmed the exact cause of the explosions reported in the area.

Earlier this month, on March 1, videos circulated widely on social media claiming that the Burj Khalifa had come under attack. The clips, shared by unverified accounts, appeared to show an airborne object moving toward the tower.

Moments later, an explosion could be seen in the footage, with posts claiming the blast occurred after a drone was intercepted near the skyscraper. However, the authenticity of the videos and the claims around them remained unverified.

Iran Expands Attacks on Gulf Energy and Shipping Targets

The latest developments come as Iran intensified its targeting of energy infrastructure across the Gulf. On Thursday, strikes were reported on a container ship off the United Arab Emirates near the outskirts of Dubai, along with a drone attack on Port of Salalah in Oman.

These incidents mark a widening of the regional confrontation.

Drones Fall Near Dubai International Airport

The escalation follows another security scare a day earlier when two drones fell near Dubai International Airport, the world’s busiest airport for international travel and the main hub for Emirates.

The Dubai Media Office said four people were injured in the incident on Wednesday. Despite the injuries, airport operations and air travel continued without disruption.

The series of incidents is part of a broader escalation that began after the United States and Israel launched a surprise attack on Iran on February 28.

The strike killed Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, triggering retaliatory actions by Tehran across key Gulf shipping and energy routes.

